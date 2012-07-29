Olympics-Weightlifting-North Korean Om sets Games lifting record

LONDON, July 29 North Korean weightlifter Om Yun
Chol set an Olympic record and matched the world record for the
men's 56 kilogram clean and jerk lift on Sunday by lifting 168
kg - exactly three times his own bodyweight.
Lifting in the B group, consisting of the seven athletes who
chose the lowest starting weights and were not expected to
challenge for medals, Om laid down a total of 293 kg across two
styles of lifts for group A athletes to beat later on Sunday.
Om, who stands just five feet tall, said he chose to lift in
the B group to put pressure on the other competitors, and that
he would return to watch others try to beat his total.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Matt Falloon)