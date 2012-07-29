UPDATE 1-Olympics-Weightlifting-N.Korea's Om wins surprise gold

LONDON, July 29 North Korea's Om Yun Chol won
Olympic gold after matching the world record in the clean and
jerk, beating Chinese world champion Wu Jingbiao into second
place.
Om's stunning 168 kilogram clean and jerk gave him an
unassailable early lead, after he opted to participate in the
earlier group B session, a tactic he said was designed to make
later lifters nervous.
China's Wu failed on his final lift, leaving him 4 kg short
of Om's combined 293 kg total across the two styles of Olympic,
and was forced to settle for a silver medal.
Eighteen-year old Valentin Hristov of Azerbaijan won the
bronze.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely)