UPDATE 1-Olympics-Weightlifting-Lin brightens China mood with gold

By William James
LONDON, July 31 The gloom hanging over China's
male weightlifting squad lightened on Tuesday when Lin Qingfeng
eased to a gold medal in the 69 kg division, helping redress the
poor defence so far of their stunning gold haul from Beijing.
Twenty-three-year-old Lin's best efforts in the explosive
snatch lift and the two-stage clean and jerk totalled 344 kg -
11 kg more than silver medallist Triyatno of Indonesia. The
bronze went to Romanian Razvan Constantin Martin with 332 kg.
Until Lin took to the platform, the London Excel Arena had
not been a happy place for China's male weightlifters.
After winning four titles at the Beijing Olympics and
dominating the 2011 world championships, expectations of gold
medals in the 56 and 62 kg weight classes were high but a return
of just one silver medal put Lin under the spotlight.
"The pressure was on, I definitely needed to get it (the
gold) today," he said. "It was about revenge for the two golds
we missed out on in the lower divisions."
Lin sealed victory with two lifts to spare, and delighted
the crowd with an audacious world record attempt 11 kg above his
previous weight. Although unsuccessful, Lin drew a standing
ovation from the ExCel arena.
"I've always dreamed of breaking a record to show my own
capacity and I wanted to take this opportunity of the Olympic
games to show that China is very strong in weightlifting," Lin
said.
The victory takes China's overall medal haul in the
weightlifting to three golds and one silver, after female
lifters Li Xueying and Wang Mingjuan took women's titles.
Clearly stung by the team's weak start, Lin was in no doubt
more gold was on the way. With three male and one female
athletes yet to compete, he said he expected top spot from every
remaining category China will contest.
Two Chinese lifters will vie for top spot on Wednesday in
the men's 77 kg category.
