Olympics-Weightlifting-Rim extends N. Korea's golden run

LONDON Aug 1 Rim Jong Sim of North Korea won the women's 69 kilogram gold medal in the closest fought battle of the Olympic weightlifting competition so far, edging out Romanian Roxana Daniela Cocos with a total weight of 261 kg.

The field was tightly grouped after the first round of snatch lifts, with the top eight lifters separated by just 5 kg but Rim pulled away in the clean and jerk phase to win her country's third weightlifting gold.

Belarus's Maryna Shkermankova took the bronze medal. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Nigel Hunt)