LONDON Aug 1 China's Lu Xiaojun broke his own men's snatch weightlifting world record for the 77 kg division by lifting 175 kg at the Olympics on Wednesday.

Lu Xiaojun, who set the previous record of 174 kg at the world championships three years ago, planned a further attempt at 177 kg but did not reach the platform in time. (Reporting by William James; editing by Ken Ferris)