Olympics-Weightlifting-Poland win gold as bodyweight decides medals

LONDON Aug 3 Adrian Edward Zielinski won
Poland's first weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on
Friday, edging out Russia's Apti Aukhadov by virtue of his
lighter bodyweight after both athletes tied on a total of 385
kilograms.
Iran's Kianoush Rostami won the bronze in the men's 85 kg
weight category contest.
Two of the athletes expected to challenge for gold,
defending Olympic champion Lu Yong of China and Sourab Moradi of
Iran, did not post a total weight after failing to complete a
lift in both rounds of the event - the clean and jerk, and the
snatch.
