Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Wang takes gold

LONDON, July 28 China's Wang Mingjuan extended a
10-year unbeaten international record to win gold in the first
women's weightlifting event of the London Games, giving the
Chinese team a perfect start in their defence of four Olympic
titles won in Beijing.
Wang eased to victory in the 48-kilogram weight division,
lifting a combined total of 205kgs to the delight of the strong
Chinese contingent in the 6,000-seat ExCel arena.
Lifting the heaviest weight in both styles of lift - the
explosive one-phase snatch and the two-stage clean and jerk -
Wang posted a total of 8kg more than silver-medal winner Hiromi
Miyake from Japan.
Ryang Chun Hwa of North Korea took the bronze with a total
of 192kg, edging out 17-year-old Sirivimon Pramongkhol of
Thailand.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)