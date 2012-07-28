UPDATE 2-Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Wang seizes gold

(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON, July 28 China's Wang Mingjuan extended a
10-year unbeaten international record to win gold in the first
women's weightlifting event of the London Games, giving the
Chinese female team a perfect start in their defence of four
Olympic titles.
Wang, 26, eased to victory in the 48-kilogram weight
division, lifting a combined total of 205kgs to the delight of
the strong Chinese contingent in the 6,000-seat ExCel arena.
Lifting the heaviest weight in both styles of lift - the
explosive one-phase snatch and the two-stage clean and jerk -
Wang posted a total of 8kg more than silver-medal winner Hiromi
Miyake from Japan.
By winning silver, Miyake went one better than her father
and coach, Yoshiyuki, who won a weightlifting bronze at the 1968
Olympics.
Yoshiyuki said: "I have two children, so perhaps the other
one can win a gold medal so we can complete the set."
Ryang Chun Hwa of North Korea took the bronze with a total
of 192kg, edging out 17-year-old Sirivimon Pramongkhol of
Thailand by just 1kg.
A tearful Pramongkhol, who stands just 4 feet 8 inches tall,
later spoke to her father via mobile phone in front of several
television cameras.
"He is encouraging me and says in another four years to try
again," she said.
Fellow Thai Panida Khamsri, expected to be a strong medal
contender, exited the competition early with three failures at
81kg in the snatch lift - 10kgs short of Wang's best weight -
leaving the platform with what looked to be an elbow injury.
Wang was competing in her first Olympics, despite having won
every international tournament she has participated in, after
suffering major injury problems and missing out on selection for
the Athens and Beijing Games.
The gold, China's second on the opening day of the Games,
will come as relief for the selectors, who chose Wang in
preference to 19-year-old reigning world champion Tian Yuan.
More women's weightlifting medals are expected to follow for
China over the next 11 days even though they arrived in London
without any of their Beijing gold-medal quartet.
"I hope this medal can give the other team members
encouragement," Wang said.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Justin Palmer)