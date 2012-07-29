Olympics-Weightlifting-China's hopes for gold haul dashed

LONDON, July 29 China's hopes of repeating their
all-gold Beijing performance in the women's weightlifting
competition ended abruptly on Sunday when 17-year-old Zhou Jun
failed all three attempts at her first weight in the 53 kilogram
division.
The dominant China women's weightlifting team won all four
categories they entered in the 2008 Beijing Games and had made a
successful start to defending that record in London when Wang
Mingjuan took gold in the 48 kg weight division.
But, drawing gasps from the crowd at the ExCel arena, Zhou
could not complete a lift, becoming only the second Chinese
athlete not to win her weight class since women's weightlifting
was introduced at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
"The basic move went totally wrong. I don't know what
happened on the platform. I just couldn't find how to relax in
my body," Zhou said.
By submitting a low starting total of 150 kg, Zhou was
placed in the B group alongside athletes not expected to
challenge for medals.
But before a weight had been lifted, she raised the target
to a competitive 215 kg, suggesting a tactical plan to avoid a
head-to-head contest with gold-medal contender, Kazakhstan's
Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who competes in the group A later on Sunday.
However, the tactic backfired in the snatch section of the
event with a nervous-looking Zhou never looking close to lifting
a bar loaded with 95 kilograms - just 5 kilograms short of the
Olympic record.
Her failure meant she was unable to progress to the event's
clean and jerk lift.
