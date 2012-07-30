Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Li wins gold, rewrites record book

LONDON, July 30 China's Li Xueying won her country's second weightlifting gold on Monday, blowing away the rest of the field and breaking two Olympic records to take the women's 58 kilogram weight division.

Li lifted an Olympic record total of 246 kg, comprising an Olympic record 108kg in the snatch lift and a 138 kg clean and jerk.

Thailand's Pimsiri Sirikaew took the silver with a total of 236kg and the bronze medal went to Ukrainian Yuliya Kalina.

Eighteen-year-old Briton Zoe Smith came 12th, having lifted a total of 211kg in the earlier B group session, setting a new British record of 121 kg in the clean and jerk to the delight of a raucous crowd in the 6,000 seat ExCel arena. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)