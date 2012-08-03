Olympics-Weightlifting-Kazakh claims dramatic gold on bodyweight

LONDON Aug 3 Svetlana Podobedova won Kazakhstan's third weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on Friday after an epic battle with Russia's Natalya Zabolotnaya in a head-to-head so close that the medals were decided by the athletes' bodyweight.

Podobedova's total of 291 kg, sealed with the last lift of the competition, put her level with Zabolotnaya but because the Kazakh weighed in with a bodyweight 220 grams lower she was awarded the gold.

The bronze medal went to Belarusian Iryna Kulesha.

World champion Nadezda Evstyukhina of Russia made a surprise early exit after she was unable to complete a lift in the snatch section of the competition. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)