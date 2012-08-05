UPDATE 2-Olympics-Weightlifting-Zhou sets record to beat Russian

(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON Aug 5 China's Zhou Lulu won gold and set
an overall world record in the women's super heavyweight Olympic
weightlifting event on Sunday, coming out on top after a
record-breaking head-to-head battle with Russia's Tatiana
Kashirina.
In what was always expected to be a two-horse race for gold
Kashirina drew first blood, completing a 151-kg snatch lift that
surpassed her own previous world record by three kgs and gave
her a five-kilogram lead at the halfway stage.
But Zhou overhauled her with a superior performance in the
clean and jerk, where she lifted an Olympic record 187kg that
also gave her the world record combined total of 333kgs.
The packed crowd inside London's ExCel arena roared as Zhou
approached the platform to set the new world record, screaming
back at her as she shrieked in preparation for her lift.
But a demure and bespectacled Zhou smiled later as she told
reporters that far from a war cry, she was actually saying
'Relax'.
"So I can lift the weight, relaxing," she said.
In the end, her approach worked as Kashirina's team were
dragged into a tactical game of cat and mouse that backfired
when she was unable to complete an ambitious final attempt in
the clean and jerk.
"My job here is just to go onto the floor and do the
lifting. The rest of it can be determined by the coach, the head
coach and the rest of the team," she said.
Failure on that final attempt at 187kg left her with 332kg,
one kilogram behind Zhou's winning total, when a lift of 182
would, with hindsight, have been enough to win her the gold by
virtue of her substantially lighter bodyweight.
Armenia's Hripsime Khurshudyan took the bronze with a total
of 294kg that secured the first medal of the London Olympics for
her country.
Zhou's win ends China's weightlifting participation in
London on a high note, but a haul of five gold medals and two
silvers from their 10-strong squad has failed to live up to the
high standards set four years ago at the Beijing Games.
In Beijing the squad won eight golds and a silver.
"I can say we feel mission unaccomplished because the men's
weightlifters missed two gold medals," Zhou said.
Nevertheless, the picture was somewhat brighter for the
female contingent in the squad. Three won golds and only 17
year-old rookie Zhou Jun, competing in the 53-kg weight
category, missed out.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Greg Stutchbury)