Olympics-Weightlifting-Robles hopes Olympic glow will attract funds for Rio

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Her Olympic moment over, American
weightlifter Sarah Robles prepared to return to the real world
on Sunday more hopeful of avoiding a life of food banks, pity
and prayers.
The United States' strongest woman has made headlines not
for winning a medal but her determination just to get to the
London Olympics while surviving on a $400 a month award from USA
Weightlifting -- a sum her U.S. Olympian team mates Serena
Williams and LeBron James might spend on dinner.
Many athletes make sacrifices to realise their Olympic
dreams but few on the U.S. team faced higher hurdles than
Robles, whose desperate financial plight sparked an online
campaign to find the 23-year-old some sponsorship and funding.
"It has been hard, some days I have had to say 'I can't come
into training because I have no gas in the car'," said Robles.
"I think it is going to be a lot easier next time around looking
for sponsorships."
There have been few endorsement opportunities for a super
heavyweight weightlifter struggling to get to her first Olympics
with sponsorship dollars flowing to charismatic champions like
swimmer Michael Phelps and gymnast Gabby Douglas.
An online campaign chastised major sponsors for ignoring
needy athletes such as Robles before Solve Media, an internet
advertising company, came to the rescue offering to support the
weightlifter through the London Games.
Before that Robles had been getting by on $400 a month,
supplemented by help from food banks and "prayers and pity" from
family and friends.
"When you're an Olympic hopeful nobody knows who you are,"
she said. "Who wants to invest in you?
"But now that you've actually made the Olympic team, you've
shown your presence, you've shown you're competitive more people
are willing to invest.
"Hopefully somebody is willing to invest in me and make me
their little project."
Robles came a creditable seventh in her event and now has
two sponsorship deals in place to help carry her through the end
of the year as she begins the road to Rio and the 2016 Games.
"At that time there was nothing I could do to reorganise
things to make my finances better," explained Robles reflecting
on her run-up to the London Games. "There is only so much you
can do.
"But I have received a couple of sponsorships and with the
money that I have received and hopefully some money I will
receive, I have a financial plan.
"When I go home I'm not going to be left with nothing. I
have a little bit of a cushion."
Despite the hardships, Robles savoured every moment of her
Olympic journey.
"You plan your whole life for it, imagining how it might be
and your opening ceremonies outfit stays in the back of your
closet just like a wedding dress.
"Right now this is the pinnacle of my life."
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)