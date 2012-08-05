Olympics-Fat? We are fit. Get over it, say women athletes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 American weightlifter Holley
Mangold tips the scales at 346 pounds (157 kilograms) and she is
proud of being the heaviest woman at the London Olympics.
Mangold, 22, who competed in the women's 75 kilogram-plus
division, is one of growing number of women athletes speaking
out at their frustration with the public scrutiny of their body
size and image rather than their fitness and skills.
At the 2012 Olympics, a list of top female athletes have hit
back at critics who have called them fat including British
heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis, Australian swimmer Liesel
Jones, and the Brazilian women's soccer team.
For Mangold, her weight is a something to be proud of.
"Between my team mate (Sarah Robles) and I, I think we both
showed you can be athletic at any size," said Mangold whose
Twitter profile has the tagline "Loving life and living big!"
"I'm not saying everyone is an athlete but I am saying an
athlete can come in any size."
Mangold, who suffered a wrist injury three weeks ago, came
10th in a field of 14 on Sunday, watched by her NFL-playing
brother Nick, centre for the New York Jets. Robles came seventh.
The 2012 Olympics have been hailed as the 'Women's Games'
for including women in all sports and from all national teams
with campaigners hoping this will lead to more role models in
sport and increase female participation in physical activity.
The Women's Sport and Fitness Foundation (WSFF), a UK
charity aiming to get more women into sport to build self-esteem
and confidence, said only 12 percent of British girls at age 14
were doing enough exercise to meet recommended guidelines.
WSFF Chief Executive Sue Tibballs said their research found
negative body image was consistently cited as a barrier for
girls participating in exercise as popular culture gave out the
message it was more important to be thin than fit.
She said this negative attitude over body image was also
applied to women athletes at the Olympics who are in peak
physical condition with healthy body images but still come under
fire for being fat.
EATING DISORDERS RIFE
"Women athletes will regularly get comments about their
appearance although men won't," said Tibballs.
"This really adds to the pressure on women athletes, many of
whom already have a disordered attitude towards foods because
they are in a controlled routine where weight is a key issue."
British triathlete Hollie Avil, who competed at the 2008
Beijing Olympics, quit high-level sports in May for the sake of
her health after the recurrence of an eating disorder brought on
by a coach telling her she was too fat.
Tibballs said it was hard to believe that Ennis, poster girl
of the London Games with a rippling washboard stomach, was
called fat and accused of carrying too much weight by a
high-ranking UK athletics official ahead of the Games.
Ennis, 26, won gold for Britain on Saturday.
Australia's three-times gold medallist swimmer Leisel
Jones's figure was questioned by some Australian media before
London, who suggested she did not look as fit as at Beijing in
2008.
This sparked an angry reaction from team mates and an online
uproar about body image and what constitutes fit or fat.
"I'm embarrassed by the Aussie media having a go at Leisel,
one of Australia's greatest Olympians. Support athletes don't
drag them down," fellow swimmer Melanie Schlanger tweeted.
"U can't judge fitness from looks anyway and how about we
don't criticize at all."
Jones helped Australia win a silver medal in the medley
relay in London.
British swimmer Rebecca Adlington, who won two bronze medals
at London, told reporters she was going to avoid reading Twitter
comments during the Olympics because so many were insults about
her appearance.
The Brazilian women's soccer team were called "a bit heavy"
by the coach of the Cameroon team after the South Americans won
their game against the African nation 5-0.
British weightlifter Zoe Smith won fans when she hit back at
attacks on Twitter saying she looked like a "lesbian" and a
"bloke", addressing her critics as "chauvinistic, pigheaded
blokes who feel emasculated (as) we .. are stronger than them".
"We don't lift weights in order to look hot," said
18-year-old Smith, who set at new British record at London where
she came 12th in the women's 58kg class.
"We, as any women with an ounce of self-confidence would,
prefer our men to be confident enough in themselves to not feel
emasculated by the fact that we aren't weak and feeble."
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Patrick
Johnston)