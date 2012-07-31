Olympics-Women athletes aim to keep the spotlight post-Games

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Hailed as the Women's Games, the
London Olympics have set new records for female participation
but athletes fear that once the event comes to an end so will
the interest in ladies sport yet again.
London is the first Olympics where women are competing in
all 26 sports with female boxers making their debuts and the
first Games where every country has female athletes with Saudi
Arabia, Qatar and Brunei now on board.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques
Rogge proudly boasted that the progress at London was a major
boost for gender equality, with equality and neutrality two of
the most important Games values.
But women athletes, while enjoying equal billing at London,
have highlighted the struggles they face outside the Olympics in
generating interest in their sports from audiences and sponsors
and are concerned this will happen against after the Games.
British cyclist Lizzie Armitstead used the platform provided
by her silver-medal display in the road race to highlight the
"overwhelming sexism" that persists in sport in salary and in
media coverage.
"Sexism is a big issue in women sport - salary, media
coverage, general things you have to cope with in your career.
If you focus too much on that you get disheartened," she said.
"At the moment there's not much I can do to change it but
after my career I hope to."
Lack of funding and lack of media coverage for women's
sports are blamed for failing to produce strong role models and
for low participation rates of young girls in sport.
Figures in a British study show just half of one percent of
all commercial sports sponsorship goes to women's sports while
61 percent is injected into the male equivalent. The rest goes
to sports where both genders compete.
The same study also found that only five percent of media
coverage goes to women's sports and 43 percent of teenage girls
do not think they have enough role models.
SPONSORS MISSING
Sue Tibballs, chief executive of the Women's Sport and
Fitness Foundation (WSFF) that commissioned the study, said
interest in female sports had grown but this had not had an
impact on sponsorship funding.
"There are women's events that have comparable if not larger
audiences than some men's events but the sponsorship does not
reflect this," said Tibballs whose charity foundation has a
mission to boost female involvement in sport.
"Women's sport is seriously undercapitalised when you look
at the number of fans."
The Olympics are seen as an opportunity every four years to
promote women's sport with the audience at the Games evenly
divided between men and women whereas males usually dominate
sporting viewer numbers.
The number of women at the Olympics is also a draw with the
participation of female athletes rising significantly in the
past 20 years and huge interest in competitors like 15-year-old
Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte who has won the 100 metres
breaststroke gold in London.
An estimated 45 percent of the 10,500 athletes in London
will be women, up from 42 percent at Beijing four years ago and
25 percent at Barcelona 1992 when there were 34 teams without
females.
In 2004, Rogge said 50-50 was the goal.
In London there are more women than men on both the United
States and Canadian teams and one competitor, Malaysian shooter
Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi, competed while eight months pregnant.
But females are still competing in 30 fewer events than men
and only 132 gold medals are available for women compared to 162
for males.
Top female canoeist Samantha Rippington is due at Britain's
High Court this week to challenge the absence of her sport from
the Olympics despite five men's events.
A women's kayak event is making its debut this year but
canoeing events are still male-only.
The inclusion of 36 women among the 286 boxers at London was
welcomed with International Boxing Association (AIBA) president
Wu Ching-kuo saying he hoped more women would fight in Rio 2016.
"I think women in sport is one of the most important issues
in the Olympic movement," he said. "It needs a lot of promotion.
"We need to encourage national federations, national Olympic
committees, that they must consider to include more women in the
decision-making bodies of the organisations."
LEAD FROM TOP
Women campaigners have called on the IOC to meet a target it
set in 1996 for females to hold 20 percent of the positions in
ruling bodies which includes the 204 National Olympic Committees
and 35 sports federations.
Annie Sugier, spokewoman for the International League of
Women's Rights who has campaigned for Olympic equality for 20
years, said only about 10 percent of these positions were held
by women and it was critical to lead from the top.
Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London organisers LOCOG, came
under fire in a letter in the Guardian newspaper for using the
words "mankind" and "countrymen" at the opening ceremony while
London Mayor Boris Johnson was criticised for describing
bikini-clad female beach-volleyball players as "glistening like
wet otters".
"Nothing will change without a real commitment from the
IOC," Sugier told Reuters. "The Olympics is the one place where
there is one law for all and the time to enforce equality."
The inclusion of women athletes in the Saudi Arabian team in
London was welcomed but with reservations.
The two women competing for Saudi Arabia - in judo and
running - live and train outside the conservative Islamic
kingdom where girls are banned from sports in state schools and
powerful clerics castigate females for exercising.
"Sending these two women in hijabs and with male guardians
is just not sufficient," said Sugier. "To really make a
difference and empower women in sport the IOC needs to make them
really comply with the equality rule of the Olympics."
But even in wealthy countries women athletes can find
themselves treated differently.
Female Japanese footballers and the Australian women's
basketball team had to travel to London in economy seats while
the male squads flew in business class.
The Australian delegation defended the decision on height
grounds but a Reuters analysis found the average height of the
male team was two metres (6-foot-7) while the women's squad was
1.84 metres (6-foot) - and seven of the 12 women were taller
than the shortest male player.
With some ground gained in London, however, campaigners and
athletes said it was important to build on this after the Games
to ensure future Olympics moved toward true gender equality.
Tibballs said the WSFF had launched a social media campaign
with the Twitter hashtag #gogirl! to raise issues around the
lack of investment and media profile given to women's sport in
Britain and to promote female sports after the Olympics.
"(This) is a celebration not just of our elite athletes but
of the idea of creating a lasting legacy of active, healthy and
sporty women," she said.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)