WRAPUP 3-Olympics-Mayor hopes London torch tour to lift Olympic mood

LONDON, July 21 Crowds of thousands cheered the
Olympic torch relay through London on Saturday on the final leg
of its tour around Britain, generating excitement that
organisers hope will dispel lingering fears about the event's
organisation and security.
The relay, which began in London's historic maritime
district of Greenwich, drew a lively crowd as it passed by the
myriad curry houses of east London's Brick Lane, though the
ensuing traffic gridlock underlined the challenges of hosting
the Games in one of the world's busiest cities.
Weeks of rain and logistical problems have prompted a slew
of negative headlines in Britain's famously critical press
ahead of the July 27 to Aug. 12 Games, with organisers
struggling to recruit enough private security guards, forcing
them to look to the army for help. Transport and border staff
are also expected to strike soon, causing further headaches.
Still, that failed to dampen the crowd's enthusiasm.
"It might be inconvenient for two weeks, but it's such an
advertisement for Britain, for London. We're so excited," said
Rebecca Hurley, 46, who was with her husband and two daughters.
Others nearby, however, were far from thrilled, highlighting
the cynicism with which some in Britain see the Games.
"I'm really not interested in sport. It's hyped-up and
annoying - two weeks of hell," said barwoman Sophie Turner, 20.
Her friend said she was worried about bomb attacks.
More British army personnel will be drafted in to secure the
games than are currently serving in Afghanistan, partly to make
up for the shortfall of security guards.
The Olympic torch arrived in London on Friday after touring
scores of British cities, towns and villages, delivered by a
Royal Marine Commando who abseiled from a helicopter into the
Tower of London, one of the capital's main tourist attractions.
In the coming days, the torch will be carried around
London's religious, political and royal landmarks, culminating
in the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in east London.
"As it sprints through the city, I know that its radiance
will dispel any last remaining clouds of dampness and anxiety
... and it will spread the crackling bush fire of Olympic
enthusiasm throughout the city," London Mayor Boris Johnson told
reporters, referring to the torch.
FOCUS ON ATHLETES
Foreign media covering the run-up to the Games have poked
fun at what they say is the British tendency to whinge, with an
article in the New York Times listing Londoners' favourite
sports as "complaining, expecting the worst and cursing the
authorities".
But while organisational difficulties in hosting the Games
may have dominated the domestic headlines in recent weeks,
attention is now increasingly turning to the athletes and the
political backdrop of the countries they represent.
In Britain, pressure is mounting for its athletes to beat or
at least maintain the fourth place they achieved on the medal
table at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
"This will be the most competitive Olympic Games in history
and we don't take for granted for one moment that this will be
easy," Andy Hunt, chief executive of the British Olympic
Association and chef de mission of Team GB, told reporters.
African neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia, giants of middle and
long distance running, will renew their long tussle for
dominance of the running track.
Isolated, impoverished North Korea will face the United
States, with which it is technically still at war, on the soccer
field when their women's teams face each other on July 31.
On Saturday, Turkey said Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will
travel to London as part of his country's team to push for the
2020 Olympics to be held in Istanbul.
Athletes began arriving in London last weekend, and on
Saturday Libya's delegation to the Games left Tripoli for the
British capital, hopeful that the committee's president, taken
from his car by gunmen last week, would join them.
MOOD LIFTING?
The threat of transport delays looms over the event, with
border officials planning to go on strike on July 26 and train
drivers in central England set to walk out from Aug. 6-8.
London's "Tube", a 19th century creation that is the oldest
underground railway network in the world, sometimes struggles to
cope with the millions of commuters it transports today.
Misgivings over heavy-handed enforcement of copyright on
Olympic branding have also marred the run-up, amid reports of
vendors being banned from displaying Olympic rings in shop
windows or selling types of fast food sold by Olympic sponsors.
Michael Payne, a former Olympic marketing director credited
with reeling in sponsors such as Coca-Cola and McDonalds, told
Britain's Independent newspaper that the Olympic authorities'
policing of the sponsorship deals had "gone too far".
Still, there are signs that the negative headlines may give
way to more positive ones as the Games near.
An Ipsos MORI poll on Friday found that 71 percent of
Britons believe the Olympics will boost the public mood and that
61 percent think hosting the Games will boost Britain's image
abroad.
