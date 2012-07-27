WRAPUP 3-Olympics-Bells peal across Britain on Games opening day

* Danny Boyle directs event celebrating "Britishness"
* Cultural journey from Shakespeare to Beatles
* Security main concern, prime minister confident
By Mike Collett-White and John Mehaffey
LONDON, July 27 Bells rang across Britain on
Friday to signal the final countdown to the Olympic Games, which
open with an exuberant and eccentric ceremony celebrating the
nation in an explosion of dance, music and fireworks inspired by
Shakespeare's "Tempest".
The three-hour showcase created by Oscar-winning "Slumdog
Millionaire" director Danny Boyle takes spectators on a journey
from Britain's idyllic countryside through the grime of the
Industrial Revolution and ending in an explosion of pop culture.
Watched by 60,000 people at the main Olympic stadium built
in a run-down part of east London and a global audience of more
than a billion, the event will have passages described by
British Prime Minister David Cameron as "spine-tingling".
The spectators will be urged to join in sing-a-longs and
help create spectacular visual scenes at an event that sets the
tone for the sporting extravaganza, when 16,000 athletes from
204 countries share the thrill of victory and despair of defeat
with 11 million visitors.
The Games will also answer the question on Britons' lips --
were seven years of planning, construction and disruptions, and
a price tag of $14 billion during one of the country's worst
recessions, actually worth it?
"There is a huge sense of excitement and anticipation
because Britain is ready to welcome the greatest show on Earth,"
said Cameron. "This is a great moment for our country so we must
seize it."
There have, however, been bumps along the way.
Media coverage was until recently dominated by security firm
G4S's admission that it could not provide enough guards for
Olympic venues. Thousands of extra soldiers had to be deployed
at the last minute, despite the company's multi-million-dollar
contract from the government.
Counter-terrorism chiefs have played down fears of a major
attack on the Games, and Cameron said that a safe and secure
Olympics was his priority.
"This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime
history, bar none, and we are leaving nothing to chance."
Suicide attacks on London in July, 2005, killed 52 people.
This year the Games coincide with the 40th anniversary of the
1972 Munich massacre when 11 Israeli Olympic team members were
killed by Palestinian militants.
Heavy traffic in central London and severe delays on
Britain's creaking train system have added to the grumbling.
A series of doping scandals have tarnished the Games' image
in the buildup, with at least 11 athletes banned, and Greek
triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou became the Olympics' first
"twitter victim" when she was withdrawn from the team over
tweeted comments deemed racist.
An early diplomatic faux pas, when the flag of South Korea
appeared at a women's soccer match between North Korea and
Colombia, prompted fuming North Korean players to walk off the
pitch and delayed kick-off by more than an hour.
SATANIC MILLS
All of that is likely to be forgotten as attention around
the globe turns to the opening ceremony, which begins at 2000
GMT and ends more than three hours later.
While Boyle has urged the 10,000 participating volunteers
and large crowds at rehearsals this week to keep the show a
secret, some elements are already in the public domain.
Titled "Isles of Wonder", it opens with a recreation of
bucolic bliss, complete with fields, hedges, sheep, geese, a
shire horse, shepherdesses and even a game of village cricket.
The mood then darkens as "England's green and pleasant
land", from a poem by William Blake, makes way for the sooty
chimneys and smoking steel works of the "dark Satanic Mills",
evoking the 19th century urban settings of Dickens.
Stirring music from Britain's past and present provides the
soundtrack, which comes to the fore in the latter stages with a
psychedelic celebration of pop culture including songs, sitcoms
and cinema classics.
Cyclists with illuminated "wings" circle the arena, creating
a stunning effect for cameras suspended from the stadium roof.
Boyle's ode to the National Health Service, a politically
charged topic in Britain where people are emotionally tied to
the ideal of a welfare state, may make less sense to people
watching from afar.
But a closing performance by ex-Beatle Paul McCartney should
have global appeal for a ceremony that will contrast sharply
with Beijing's tightly choreographed, large-scale version.
Boyle had 27 million pounds ($42 million) to spend on his
spectacular, well under half the amount estimated to have been
spent in China in 2008.
There are still plenty of secrets, including who will have
the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron, the moment
symbolising the opening of the Games and ending the Olympic
torch's 8,000-mile (13,000 kms) journey the length and breadth
of Britain.
On Friday, the torch made its way up the River Thames aboard
the royal barge Gloriana, which was used in Queen Elizabeth's
Diamond Jubilee in June.
The 86-year-old monarch will be in the crowd, along with
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and a host of dignitaries and
celebrities.
Showers forecast for London after a week of sunshine are
expected to clear in time for the ceremony, according to
Britain's Met Office.
In his final news conference before the Games, International
Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge said a crackdown on
dopers had proven a success with more than 100 athletes caught
for doping violations in the months leading up to the Games.
"This is a good sign for the fight against doping," Rogge
said. "This is proof that the system is working and is
effective."
ARCHERY WORLD RECORD
South Korean men's archers set the first world records of
the Games, the team totalling 2,087 for 72 arrows at Lord's
Cricket Ground. Im Dong-hyun, who suffers from severe myopia and
just aims at "a blob of yellow colour", broke his own 72-arrow
world record with a score of 699.
The Games' first medals will be decided in the women's 10
metres air rifle final on Saturday with the big action coming in
the men's road race where world champion Mark Cavendish is
favourite to become Britain's first gold medallist.
In the evening, Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte are
scheduled to line up for a classic confrontation in the men's
400 metres individual medley final.
Phelps, swimming in seven events after winning a record
eight gold medals four years ago in Beijing, is bidding to
become the first man to win the event for three Games in a row.
However, he was beaten by Lochte in both last year's world
championships and this year's U.S. trials.
"This is going to be a special race," said Gregg Troy, head
coach of the American men's team. "I can't imagine a better way
to promote our sport than a race like this on the first day."