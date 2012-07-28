WRAPUP 7-Olympics-Kazakh cyclist smashes British hopes on Day 1

* Cyclist Vinokourov triumphs in road race
* S. Korean freestyle champion disqualified, then reinstated
in pool
* Swimming duel looms between Phelps and Lochte
* First-day golds for China, Brazil, Russia, South Korea
By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, July 28 Kazakhstan's Alexandre
Vinokourov sprinted to victory in the men's cycling road race on
Saturday, dashing British hopes of gold on the first full day
of competition at the London Olympic Games.
Vinokourov surged past Colombia's Rigoberto Uran on the
final stretch near Buckingham Palace after a star-studded
British team had failed in a frantic attempt to bridge a gap of
nearly a minute behind the leading pack and set up a win for
world champion Mark Cavendish.
In the wave-roofed swimming pool, 2008 Olympic champion Park
Tae-hwan of South Korea was disqualified for a false start in
the 400 metres freestyle, but reinstated to the final after an
appeal.
U.S. star Michael Phelps just squeezed into the final of the
400 individual medley with a lunge on the last stroke of his
heat, and was due to square off on Saturday evening with
compatriot Ryan Lochte in one of the most keenly anticipated
rivalries of the Games.
China's Yi Siling became the first gold medallist of the
Games when she won the 10-metre air rifle shooting - despite
confessing to reporters: "For the first round and the last round
I was very nervous and didn't know what I was doing."
And her compatriot Wang Mingjuan gave China an early lead in
the medal table, extending a 10-year unbeaten international
record to win gold in the first women's weightlifting event of
the London Games, the 48-kg weight division.
On a day of mixed fortunes for the South Koreans, Jin
Jong-oh won the men's 10-metre air pistol shooting.
But their men's archery team, who won gold at the last three
Olympics and set new individual and team world records in an
earlier round, were knocked out by the top-ranked United States.
Brazil's Sarah Menezes took judo gold in the women's -48kg
category by defeating reigning Olympic champion Romania's Alina
Dumitru, while Russia's Arsen Galstyan won the men's -60kg.
FEDERER SCARE
At Wimbledon, where Roger Federer won his 17th grand slam
earlier this month, the world number one survived a scare in his
opening singles match against Colombia's Alejandro Falla before
prevailing 6-3 5-7 6-3 to book a second-round place.
Seeking his first singles gold, Federer made extra work for
himself by missing three match points when leading 6-3 5-3. In
the women's event, Serena Williams breezed past Serbia's Jelena
Jankovic, with U.S. first lady Michelle Obama cheering her on.
After Friday night's opening ceremony, where Britain laid on
a quirky and fun-filled extravaganza for the world, local hopes
were running high that world road racing champion Cavendish
could win the host nation's first gold of the Games.
But despite controlling much of the race, the home team,
including Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, failed to rein
in a 32-man group on the way back to the centre of the city
after nine ascents of Box Hill in rural Surrey.
The tearful victor, Vinokourov, was banned for two years in
2007 for blood doping. He announced he was quitting professional
cycling after crashing out of the Tour de France last year, but
could not resist the urge to get back on the bike.
Norway's Alexander Kristoff took bronze.
"It's bitterly disappointing," said Cavendish, who trailed
the winner by 40 seconds at the end of the 250-km (156-mile)
slog.
U.S. DUEL
More than 10,000 athletes from 204 countries will compete in
26 sports over 17 days of competition in London, the only city
to have staged the modern Summer Games three times.
Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku became the first to be
ejected after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.
"Of course it is always a sad day when a cheating athlete is
caught," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "I hope there will not
be more."
The evening highlight promises to be in the pool, where
Phelps defends his 400 metres individual medley title against
Lochte, the reigning world champion and favourite.
Phelps has 16 Olympic medals, 14 of them gold, and is
bidding to become the most prolific medallist of all time by
overhauling the record of 18 held by Soviet gymnast Larisa
Latynina.
If he wins the 400 medley, he will become the first man to
capture three consecutive Olympic swimming titles in the same
discipline.
But he was just millimetres away from making a shock early
exit on the opening morning. A desperate final stretch was
enough to edge out Hungary's Laszlo Cseh by 0.07 seconds and
give Phelps the eighth and last spot in the
final.
"I didn't expect those guys to go that fast in the heats,"
said Phelps.
"I think the only thing that matters is getting a spot. You
can't get the gold medal from the morning."
Lochte, who has exuded confidence this week, was third
fastest overall, after Japan's Kosuke Hagino set the quickest
time.
"It didn't feel so good, but that was my first race, and my
first race is always the worst one," he said.
Competition got under way after a dizzying opening ceremony
on Friday night that celebrated Britain's history and its
humour, lurching from the Industrial Revolution to the Beatles.
It extended into the early hours and wowed the crowd of
60,000 in the stadium and a probable billion television viewers
around the globe.
"A gigantic spectacle. What a show!" raved the German
mass-circulation paper Bild.
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot, Kate Holton, Julian
Linden, Patrick Johnston, Kylie MacLellan, Michael Holden;
editing by Ed Osmond and Ossian Shine)