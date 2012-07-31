WRAPUP 4-Olympics-Chinese deny Ye doping as Phelps goes for record

* U.S. coach questions Ye's 'unbelievable' swim

* China says Ye has previous form, 'zero tolerance' on drugs

* Others urge recognition for Ye in absence of proof

* Germany win first gold, in eventing; Britain second

* Phelps going for 18th and 19th medals to break record (Adds IOC comment, German gold, Saudi judoka, transport)

By Kevin Liffey

LONDON, July 31 China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an American coach that doping might be behind the astonishing performance of a Chinese swimmer as Michael Phelps, himself a former teen pool prodigy, bids to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Ye Shiwen, 16, is chasing a second gold in Tuesday's 200 metres individual medley final after winning the 400 medley on Saturday more than a second inside the world record.

"We want to be very careful about calling it doping," the American John Leonard, executive director of the World Swimming Coaches Association, told Britain's Guardian newspaper.

"The one thing I will say is that history in our sport will tell you that every time we see something - and I will put quotation marks around this - 'unbelievable', history shows us that it turns out later on there was doping involved."

But officials and swimming greats lined up to urge that Ye be given credit for her achievement in the absence of any proof of guilt.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams hinted strongly to reporters that Ye had passed her drug test at the Games.

"We would only comment if we had any adverse finding. I am not commenting, so you can draw your own conclusions," he said.

"I think we need to get real here. These are the world's best athletes competing at the highest level. We have a very, very strong drugs testing programme. If there are cheats, we will catch them."

The Chinese team slapped back at Ye's accuser.

"Ye Shiwen has been seen as a genius since she was young, and her performance vindicates that," Xu Qi, head of the Chinese swimming team, told the news agency Xinhua.

"If there are suspicions, then please lay them out using facts and data," he said. "Don't use your own suspicions to knock down others. This shows lack of respect for athletes and for Chinese swimming."

China briefly dominated women's swimming in the 1990s but their reign ended as fast as it began after a series of doping scandals.

Ye covered the last 50 metres of freestyle faster than American Ryan Lochte, who won the equivalent men's event in the second-best time in history.

She issued a firm denial on Monday, telling the China News Service: "My results come from hard work and training and I would never use any banned drugs."

Australia's Ian Thorpe, winner of five Olympic swimming golds, warned against rushing to judgment.

"Young swimmers can take off chunks of time that other swimmers can't," he said.

"SHE'S CLEAN"

The chairman of the British Olympic Association, Colin Moynihan, said the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) checks were thorough. "She's been through WADA's programme and she's clean," he said. "That's the end of the story. Ye Shiwen deserves recognition for her talent."

Xu said China "probably ranks number one in the world" for the frequency of its doping tests. "Our stance on doping is zero tolerance."

Others noted that American Phelps had broken his first world record at 15. "Michael Phelps is a phenomenal swimmer," said British multiple short-course world champion Mark Foster. "Is she the Chinese Michael Phelps? Why not?"

Phelps has gone on to win 17 Olympic medals, 14 of them gold. If he claims two more in Tuesday's 200m butterfly and 4x200m relay, he will overtake Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's record haul of 18.

He also has the chance in the butterfly, his favourite event, of becoming the first man to win the same swimming event in three successive Olympics.

"I made my first Olympic team in this. The shorter races are a lot better for me now that I'm older," Phelps said.

A total of three swimming golds put France third in the medal table at the end of Monday's third day of competition, behind the United States, on five golds, and China, on nine.

GERMAN GOLD

Germany won their first gold medal on Tuesday in the equestrian eventing team competition, beating Britain into second and leaving the host nation still seeking their first gold of the Games.

In judo, a female Saudi fighter got the go-ahead to compete in the Olympic judo competition on Friday wearing an Islamic headscarf.

Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani is one of only two Saudi women to come to London after the IOC lobbied the conservative Islamic kingdom to end its refusal to send women to the Games.

But she had said she would only compete if she was allowed to wear the hijab, and judo officials refused, saying it would be dangerous.

A Saudi National Olympic Committee spokeswoman said the committee, the IOC and the International Judo Federation had agreed on an acceptable form for the headscarf.

Many Londoners had feared that hosting the Games would snarl up the city's public transport more than usual, but so far the system has appeared able to cope easily with the extra numbers, although the biggest tests are yet to come.

The network survived its first big hiccup in Tuesday's early rush hour when one of the underground train lines serving the Olympic Park had to be shut because of a defective train.

An army of Olympic volunteers stepped in quickly to guide commuters, sports fans and staff to alternative routes.

"Getting around has been incredibly easy," said Alexei Kazakov from Russia's Siberia region, who was wearing the full Russian Olympic outfit at London Bridge railway station.

"There are people everywhere telling you where to go. It's almost as good as the Moscow metro." (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)