WRAPUP 6-Olympics-Phelps equals all-time medal record

* American draws level with Soviet gymnast Latynina
* Takes silver in butterfly, pipped on final touch
* Phelps set to break record in freestyle relay
* China defends prodigy Ye against drug aspersions
By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, July 31 Michael Phelps failed by a
finger tip to become the first male swimmer to win the same
event at three successive Olympics when he was pipped to gold in
the 200 metres butterfly, but the silver he won saw him equal
the all-time record of 18 medals.
The American swimmer led going into the last few metres of
his favourite race, but was tiring rapidly and had to settle for
second when South Africa's Chad Le Clos ploughed through to
snatch it on the final touch.
With the 4 x 200 metre freestyle relay still to come, Phelps
looked set for another medal that would give him the undisputed
status of greatest Olympian of all time.
Watching at poolside was Larisa Latynina, the Soviet gymnast
who has held the record for decades with her haul - including
nine golds - from the Games at Melbourne (1956), Rome (1960) and
Tokyo (1964).
Latynina told Reuters earlier this month she had no doubt
Phelps would overtake her in London and "I can only wish him
well".
Phelps now has 14 gold medals, two silvers and two bronze.
In other action on day 4 of the Games, Germany won its
first two golds, in equestrian eventing, and France its fourth,
in canoe slalom - but host nation Britain was still seeking its
first.
China, hoping to sweep all eight diving golds, made it three
out of three so far and leads the overall medal table ahead of
the United States and France.
China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an American
coach that doping might be behind the astonishing performance of
16-year-old swimmer Ye Shiwen, who won Saturday's 400 metre
individual medley by slashing more than a second from the world
record.
American John Leonard, executive director of the World
Swimming Coaches Association but not on the U.S. coaching staff
in London, told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "Every time we see
something ... 'unbelievable', history shows us that it turns out
later on there was doping involved."
But officials and swimming greats lined up to urge that Ye's
achievement be recognised, in the absence of any proof of
guilt.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams hinted
strongly to reporters that Ye had passed her drug test at the
Games.
"We would only comment if we had any adverse finding. I am
not commenting, so you can draw your own conclusions," he said.
"I think we need to get real here. These are the world's
best athletes competing at the highest level. We have a very,
very strong drugs testing programme. If there are cheats, we
will catch them."
The Chinese team slapped back at Ye's accuser.
"Ye Shiwen has been seen as a genius since she was young,
and her performance vindicates that," Xu Qi, head of the Chinese
swimming team, told the news agency Xinhua.
"Don't use your own suspicions to knock down others. This
shows lack of respect for athletes and for Chinese swimming."
Ye was chasing gold again on Tuesday in the 200 metres
medley, where she is world champion.
INJUSTICE?
China briefly dominated women's swimming in the 1990s but
their reign ended as fast as it began after a series of doping
scandals.
"If it was another country there'd be fewer questions
asked," said French coach Denis Auguin. "There's a bit of an
injustice in that, even if the past shows us that there were
some abnormal practices in China."
Ye covered the last 50 metres of freestyle faster than
American Ryan Lochte, who won the equivalent men's event in the
second-best time in history.
She issued a firm denial on Monday, telling the China News
Service: "My results come from hard work and training and I
would never use any banned drugs."
Far from being shut away from prying eyes in China, Ye is
among a handful of Chinese who train in Australia, and has been
tested regularly by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
"She's been through WADA's programme and she's clean," said
Colin Moynihan, chairman of the British Olympic Association.
"Ye Shiwen deserves recognition for her talent."
Some noted that Phelps had broken his first world record at
15. "Michael Phelps is a phenomenal swimmer," said British
multiple short-course world champion Mark Foster. "Is she the
Chinese Michael Phelps? Why not?"
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)