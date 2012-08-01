WRAPUP 6-Olympics-Wiggins tastes glory, badminton hit by scandal

* Eight badminton players thrown out of Olympics
* Nathan Adrian wins freestyle sprint for U.S.
* Gold at last for Japan's Uchimura in gymnastics
* Cyclist Wiggins wins 7th medal, most by a Britain
By Ian Ransom and Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, Aug 1 Just 10 days after triumphing in
the Tour de France, Bradley Wiggins won the Olympic cycling time
trial on Wednesday on a golden day for hosts Britain, but a
badminton match-throwing scandal left a sour taste on Day Five
of the London Games.
Hunched over the handlebars, the man with the trademark
long ginger sideburns powered home a gaping 42 seconds ahead of
Germany's Tony Martin to win his seventh Olympic medal, a record
for a Briton.
In the pool, Nathan Adrian of the United States edged out
Australia's James Magnussen by the smallest possible margin,
0.01 seconds, to win the 100 metres freestyle and the unofficial
title of world's fastest swimmer.
The U.S. women won the 4x200m freestyle relay, while
Hungary's Daniel Gyurta broke the world record in winning the
men's 200m breaststroke. China's Jiao Liuyang won the women's
200m butterfly.
But the Games were brushed by scandal when eight women
badminton players - two top-seeded Chinese, two Indonesians and
four from South Korea - were disqualified for deliberately
trying to lose their matches on Tuesday night in order to get an
easier draw in the knockout phase of the tournament.
The spectacle of players deliberately hitting shuttlecocks
out of court and dumping serves into the net drew jeers from
fans at Wembley Arena.
"I'm very, very sorry this has happened for both the players
and for the sport," Badminton World Federation secretary general
Thomas Lund said.
China remained atop the medals table at a Games already
packed with incident and notable for U.S. swimmer Michael
Phelps' feat of winning his 19th Olympic medal, breaking the
record of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina that had stood since
1964.
Luo Yutong and Qin Kai ensured China remained on track for a
clean sweep of Olympic diving titles as they won the men's
synchronised three-metre springboard gold.
Li Xiaoxia won an all-Chinese women's table tennis final
that left opponent Ding Ning sobbing and accusing an umpire of
ruining her Olympic dream by imposing three penalty points - two
for not throwing the ball up vertically on her service, and one
for towelling herself down at the wrong moment.
"I didn't do very well today. I had an obstacle and not only
from the opponent but from the judge," Ding said, trying to
choke back tears.
Four years after letting the title slip through his fingers
in Beijing, Japan's Kohei Uchimura finally won an Olympic gold
medal in the men's all-around gymnastics to go with his three
world crowns.
HOME GOLD
In the cycling time trial at Hampton Court, where King Henry
VIII cavorted with his six wives, Wiggins cemented his own place
in history by becoming the first rider to win the Olympic time
trial and the Tour de France in the same year.
In the equivalent women's event, American Kristin Armstrong
prevailed. The 38-year-old took time off after the Beijing Games
in 2008 to start a family, and her son Lucas was there to
celebrate the moment with his mother.
Britain won its first gold of London 2012 when rowers Helen
Glover and Heather Stanning dominated the women's pairs before a
screaming crowd of 25,000, including Princes William and Harry,
and many more glued to television screens.
"Ecstatic!" Glover told reporters at Dorney Lake, west of
London. It was only four years ago that she started rowing, and
two since she teamed up with Stanning, an army captain who may
be sent to Afghanistan next year.
Her exploits were cheered by fellow soldiers following the
action at Camp Bastion in Helmand in the south of Afghanistan.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, during a visit to
Northern Ireland, said he received the news after sitting on the
"Wishing Chair" at Giant's Causeway, one of Northern Ireland's
top tourist attractions.
"I was told I could make a wish," he told reporters. "I
won't say what it was but as soon as I got back to my mobile
phone I got the good news."
DARK SIDE
The flap over the badminton was a reminder of just how far
some countries and athletes will go to win gold, even if the
Olympic charter says the Games are about sport pursued in "a
spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play".
South Korea head coach Sung Han-kook admitted his two
pairings attempted to throw their matches against China's world
champion duo and the Indonesians, but said it was in retaliation
against the Chinese team.
"The Chinese started this. They did it first," Sung told
reporters through an interpreter.
He said the Chinese deliberately tried to lose the first of
the tainted matches to ensure their leading duo of Yu Yang and
Wang Xiaoli could not meet the country's number two pair until
the gold medal decider.
"It's a complicated thing with the draws. They didn't want
to meet each other in the semi-final. So we did the same. We
didn't want to play the South Korean team again", Sung said,
referring to the knockout stages.
Several players and coaches pointed the finger of blame at
the Chinese team for creating the scandal.
"I can say China has played dirty," said Poland's Korean
head coach Young Man Kim. "They fixed the matches, that's why
everything is messy here."
China's delegation said it fully respected the decision to
disqualify the teams.
But players also slammed the BWF for instituting a format
that was ripe for manipulation.
"Why would the tournament rules people have (a format) like
this?" men's singles world number one Lin Dan told reporters.
"If they just had a knockout round it would all be fine. You
lose and that's it," the Chinese added.