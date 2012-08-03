WRAPUP 6-Olympics-Dibaba takes 10,000 gold, U.S. top medal table

* Ethiopian wins first gold on the track
* Deafening roars as athletics take centre stage
* Golden evening for U.S. in pool
* Record-breaking Phelps gets medal number 21
By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, Aug 3 Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba powered
away from two Kenyan rivals to capture the first track gold of
the London Olympics in the women's 10,000 metres on Friday,
while three wins in the pool propelled the United States to the
top of the medals table.
Dibaba, the defending champion, surged clear at the bell and
strode out to beat Sally Kipyego by about 30 metres, with world
champion Vivian Cheruiyot taking the bronze.
Poland's Tomasz Majewski, also a victor in Beijing four
years ago, hurled 21.89 metres to beat world champion David
Storl of Germany by three centimetres in the shot put.
With flashbulbs popping, music blaring and 80,000 fans
creating a deafening roar on the first night of action in the
Olympic Stadium, British favourite Jessica Ennis captured the
lead in a see-saw heptathlon contest and world champion
Carmelita Jeter of the United States ran the fastest time in the
women's 100 metre heats.
For the first time at London 2012, the United States
overhauled China to lead the medals table by 21 golds to 20.
Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time who
has said he will retire after the Games, won his 21st medal by
claiming the men's 100 metres butterfly.
"This is my last individual event. It was awesome," Phelps
said. "This swim was pretty important to me. I wanted to win."
Katie Ledecky, 15, took the women's 800m freestyle title and
another teenage U.S. swimmer, 17-year-old Missy Franklin,
grabbed her third gold medal of the Games in the 200m
backstroke, breaking the world record in the process.
Older competitors also had their day.
Sergei Martynov, a 44-year-old Belarussian, used a
13-year-old gun and bullets from the Soviet era to win the men's
50 metres prone rifle with a world record score.
TRACK THRILLS
With the start of the athletics, the jewel in the Olympic
crown, excitement began to build towards Jamaican Usain Bolt's
defence of his 100 metres title on Sunday and his 200 crown four
days later.
Ennis, Britain's Olympic poster girl, set a world best time
for a heptathlete in the 100 metres hurdles and followed with a
solid high jump, but Lithuania's Austra Skujyte bettered her by
more than 3 metres in the shot put to take the lead.
Urged on by the crowd, Ennis overhauled her in the last
heptathlon event of the day, the 200m, with a time of 22.83
seconds compared with the Lithuanian's 25.43.
She takes a lead of 184 points into the second day of the
event, which concludes with the long jump, javelin and 800m.
Jeter made a big statement of intent in the heats of the
women's 100 metres, powering home in 10.83 seconds to set the
fourth fastest time of the year.
Defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica looked
in no mood to try to match Jeter but qualified comfortably, as
did her compatriot Veronica Campbell-Brown and Allyson Felix, of
the United States.
FEDERER EPIC
At Wimbledon, Roger Federer of Switzerland remained on
course to repeat his heroics in the Grand Slam in July, beating
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in a marathon 19-17 third and
final set for a place in the final.
Federer will now face local hope Andy Murray who rode a wave
of British euphoria to beat Serbia's world number two Novak
Djokovic 7-5 7-5 and set up a repeat of last month's Wimbledon
final against the Swiss maestro.
New Zealand struck gold twice on the water, with Mahe
Drysdale taking the men's single sculls and men's pair Eric
Murray and Hamish Bond cruising to victory in comprehensive
fashion.
Britain's Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins triumphed
before 25,000 ecstatic fans at Dorney Lake in the women's double
sculls - a dream come true for Grainger after three previous
silvers.
Germany powered to gold in the men's quad sculls, finally
getting their revenge on the young Croatian crew who had beaten
them all season.
But another German rower, Nadja Drygalla, who has already
finished competing at the Games, voluntarily left the Olympic
village following reports that her boyfriend was a far-right
extremist.
In cycling, the British men beat Australia in the team
pursuit, setting a world record, and Victoria Pendleton won the
women's keirin, a day after being disqualified with Jessica
Varnish in the team sprint.
Britain's men took cycling track team sprint gold on
Thursday, but the taste of victory was soured when German-born
rider Philip Hindes admitted to falling over on his bike on
purpose in the heats to avoid being disqualified.
"I did it on purpose to get a restart ... it was all planned
really," he told reporters, prompting shock among British media
and leading to calls for a change in the rules.
It also raised uncomfortable questions about gamesmanship at
the Olympics, after eight badminton players were thrown out for
deliberately losing matches to manipulate the draw.
British cycling officials later said Hindes' comments were
lost in translation and the International Olympic Committee has
no plans to investigate the incident "at present".