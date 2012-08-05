WRAPUP 5-Olympics-Murray adds to GB glory on Bolt's day of truth

* Men's 100 metres tops bill on Day Nine of London Games
* Murray beats Federer to gold in straight sets
* Women's boxing begins, first time at Olympics
* China completes sweep of five Olympic badminton golds
* Britain's Ben Ainslie becomes most successful Olympic
sailor
(Recasts, adds detail)
By Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams
LONDON, Aug 5 Andy Murray turned the tables on
Roger Federer to grab tennis gold for Britain on Wimbledon's
Centre Court on Sunday, four weeks to the day after dashing a
nation's hopes by losing to him in the Wimbledon final.
The 6-2 6-1 6-4 thrashing of the world number one was the
biggest of Murray's career, and extended a dream run for the
hosts which delivered six golds on Saturday, including three in
the athletics stadium.
"This has been the best way to come back from the Wimbledon
final," Murray said. "I watched the athletics last night ... The
momentum the team's had over the last week has been so good."
Defeat virtually ended Federer's chances of completing the
"golden career slam" of all four grand slam titles and the
Olympic singles crown as he will be 34 when the Games moves on
to Rio de Janeiro in four years. Murray is also set to contest
the mixed doubles final on Sunday.
The spotlight swings back to athletics later in the day,
with Usain Bolt set to answer the nagging question of whether he
is still the fastest man on Earth.
The Jamaican won a golden treble with three astonishing
world records at the last Olympics in Beijing. But since then he
has lost his world title and his aura of invincibility.
Fans hoping the men's 100 metres final (2055 GMT) on the
fast London track will top Beijing's may not have been reassured
by the sight of Bolt stumbling as he qualified for Sunday's
semi-final (1845 GMT). Still, few would bet against him stepping
up a gear or several.
The final is also expected to include the three fastest men
in history after Bolt - Jamaica's world champion Yohan Blake,
compatriot Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay of the United States -
meaning Jamaica could scoop the 1-2-3 in London on the eve of
the 50th anniversary of its independence from Britain.
"WE'LL SEE"
Asked by reporters if he was in good enough shape to follow
compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and win back-to-back Olympic
100 titles, Bolt looked down at his feet and replied: "We'll
see."
If Sunday could rewrite the record books, Saturday belonged
to Britain, which took three athletics golds in less than an
hour, plus two in rowing and one in the velodrome to register
their best day at an Olympics since the first London Games in
1908.
Games chief Sebastian Coe described it as "the greatest day
in sport I have ever witnessed". No mean praise from a double
gold medallist whose own Olympic middle-distance duels with
Britain's Steve Ovett in the 1980s framed the sporting memories
of a generation of Britons.
The home run continued on Sunday when Ben Ainslie became the
most successful Olympic sailor of all time, winning the Finn
class in the waters off Weymouth on England's south coast to
make it one silver and four straight golds.
China also made history by claimed an unprecedented sweep of
all five Olympic badminton golds as Lin Dan defeated Malaysia's
Lee Chong Wei to win the men's singles title, and Cai Yun and Fu
Haifeng won the men's doubles.
Serena Williams took her second tennis gold of the Games,
retaining the women's doubles crown for the United States with
her sister Venus after her 6-1 6-0 rout of Maria Sharapova in
the women's singles final on Saturday.
It was the sisters' third Olympic doubles gold. With one
singles title each, they are the only tennis players to have won
four Olympic medals.
In the boxing ring, Russia's Elena Savelyeva won the first
women's Olympic boxing bout in front of a packed crowd, bringing
an end to the last all-male preserve at the Games.
Rejected in the past because of a perceived lack of global
interest, women boxers were give a warm welcome in London when
Savelyeva and North Korea's Kim Hye-song were enthusiastically
clapped into the ring for the first of Sunday's 12 fights.
RAIN QUEEN
The first gold of the 23 up for grabs on Day Nine was taken
by Tiki Gelana of Ethiopia, who won a women's marathon that
started and finished in torrential rain on a course that took in
many of London's biggest tourist attractions.
"I love running in the rain," said the 23-year-old after
leaving her Kenyan rivals Priscah Jeptoo and race favourite Mary
Keitany trailing in second and fourth.
"The rain makes it very interesting. As soon as the race
started, I said to myself 'thank God' ... I have been doing that
since I was a small child."
Not everything went Britain's way.
Hungary's double world champion Krisztian Berki broke
British hearts as he dramatically snatched the Olympic pommel
horse gold despite earning the same score as home favourite
Louis Smith.
And in sailing, Sweden's Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen
sailed a perfect medal race to beat Britain's defending
champions Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson in the two-man Star
class.
Also in gymnastics, Romania's Sandra Izbasa upset American
favourite McKayla Maroney to strike gold in the women's vault.
In shooting, South Korean Jin Jong-oh produced a stunning
display to overturn a huge deficit against compatriot Choi
Young-rae and retain the men's 50-metre pistol title on Sunday
for his second gold of the Games.
The results put China back on top of the medals table with
28 golds to the United States' 27 and Britain's 16.
(Editing by Jason Neely)