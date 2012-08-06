WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Caribbeans look to dominate short distances

(Recasts with Monday events)
By Kevin Liffey
LONDON Aug 6 Caribbean runners bid to expand
their dominance of the shorter track distances on Monday, after
Jamaica's Usain Bolt ran the second quickest 100 metres ever to
swat aside any doubt that he is still the fastest man on Earth.
Bolt's gold put him on course for a unique double-double of
in 100m and 200m races at successive Games, and kept Jamaica on
track for a second sweep of individual sprint medals after
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained her women's 100m crown.
Fraser-Pryce lines up in the first round of the 200m on
Monday alongside her team mate and defending champion Veronica
Campbell-Brown, and American challengers Allyson Felix and 100m
silver medallist Carmelita Jeter.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old world champion Kirani James from the
Caribbean island of Grenada looks in commanding form for the
400m final, with almost all the fastest qualifiers coming from
the region, apart from the Belgian identical twins Jonathan and
Kevin Borlee. Reigning champion LaShawn Merritt of the United
States is injured.
And Javier Culson is aiming to become the first person from
Puerto Rico to win an Olympic medal in the men's 400m hurdles
final, having come into the Games with the world's fastest time.
But the race looks tight, with 2004 champion Felix Sanchez,
a national hero in the neighbouring Dominican Republic,
surprisingly beating Culson's time in qualifying.
America's Angelo Taylor, at 33 a year younger than Sanchez,
is bidding to become the first man to win three Olympic 400m
hurdles titles after gold in 2000 and 2008.
WIND AND RAIN
Hundreds of Jamaicans braved the wind and heavy rain of a
gathering tropical storm to watch outdoor screenings of Bolt's
final on Sunday, some stopping their cars in traffic to do so.
"I can't drive off now, man," one motorist told a policeman
trying to get traffic to move. "Give me a ticket if you want,
but I am going to watch that race on that big screen."
Bolt's training partner Yohan Blake took the silver medal in
Sunday night's final to make it a Jamaican one-two on the eve of
the island's 50th anniversary of independence from Britain.
Some had doubted that Bolt had it in him to win a repeat
gold in the blue riband sprint after suffering back problems,
getting himself disqualified for a false start in last year's
world championship and losing to Blake in the Jamaican trials.
But even after a safety-first start, he blitzed his way down
the track to win in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record and the
second fastest time on record behind his own world best of 9.58.
American Justin Gatlin took bronze.
Bolt kissed the ground and then leant back and pointed to
the sky in his trademark 'lightning bolt' salute before basking
in adulation on a lap of honour, draped in the Jamaican flag.
"Some of you guys doubted me," the 25-year-old told
reporters. "I just had to show the world I was the greatest.
THIRD TIME LUCKY
Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States won 400 gold on
Sunday at the third time of asking, and Kenya extended its
dominance in the steeplechase, with 2004 champion Ezekiel Kemboi
seizing his title back after fellow Kenyan, defending champion
Brimin Kipruto, fell.
Another of Monday's highlights will be Russian Yelena
Isinbayeva's bid for a third successive gold in the women's pole
vault.
Traditionally an Olympic powerhouse, Russia have had a
disappointing Games, lying ninth in the overall medals table
with just four golds.
China are top with 30 golds, having overtaken the United
States on 28, while hosts Britain gained two more on Sunday to
lie third with 16.
Away from the athletics stadium, Jason Kenny tries to extend
Britain's dominance in the velodrome, where they have won four
of six events so far, and will start the last two individual
sprint rounds as favourite ahead of France's Gregory Bauge.
A home crowd will also be rooting for Beth Tweddle, the
doyenne of Britain's gymnastics team at 27, to win her country's
first ever gymnastics gold in the final of the asymmetric bars,
her signature apparatus.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)