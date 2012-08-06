WRAPUP 5-Olympics-Tears as hurdler Sanchez turns back the clock

(Updates with 400m, pole vault, steeplechase)
By Mark Trevelyan
LONDON Aug 6 Felix Sanchez of the Dominican
Republic recaptured the Olympic 400 metres hurdles title on
Monday at the age of 34, eight years after he first won it, but
other great champions lost their crowns in an emotional night at
the London Games.
Sanchez was convulsed with sobs and tears streamed down his
face as he stood on the victor's podium after holding off
Michael Tinsley of the United States.
"No one expected this. A lot of people said I should retire
but I stuck with it. They'll all be celebrating now," said
Sanchez, who was shattered when his grandmother Lillian died
during the Beijing Olympics. After his victory, he took out a
picture of her from his name label and kissed it.
America's Angelo Taylor, 33, was thwarted in his attempt to
become the first man to win three titles in the event after gold
in 2000 and 2008. He could only manage fifth.
On a tough night for defending Olympic champions, Valerie
Adams of New Zealand was pushed into second place in the women's
shot put by Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus, the 2005 world
champion.
And Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia, bidding for a third
successive gold medal in the pole vault, could only manage
bronze behind Jennifer Suhr of the United States and Yarisley
Silva of Cuba.
Russian world champion Yuliya Zaripova won the women's 3,000
metres steeplechase, leading from the start on a chilly and
rainy evening and storming across the line well clear of
Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi and Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa.
Two 19-year-olds took gold and silver in the men's 400
metres, with Kirani James of Grenada powering through ahead of
Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic.
It was Grenada's first-ever Olympic medal, while Javier
Culson took bronze in the hurdles to give Puerto Rico its first
medal in athletics.
OVATION FOR BOLT
There were huge cheers and an explosion of flashbulbs around
the 80,000-capacity Olympic Stadium when Usain Bolt leapt onto
the podium to receive his gold medal for winning Sunday night's
100 metres final.
That put him on course for a unique double-double in 100m
and 200m races at successive Games and kept Jamaica in the hunt
for a second sweep of individual sprint medals after Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce retained her women's 100m crown.
Bolt also has his eye on more medals, saying after Sunday's
victory: "I'm never going to say that I'm the greatest until
I've run my 200 metres."
Some had doubted that Bolt had it in him to win a repeat
gold in the 100m after suffering back problems, getting himself
disqualified for a false start in last year's world
championships and losing to Yohan Blake in the Jamaican trials.
Despite a cautious start, he blitzed his way down the track
to win in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record and the second fastest
time ever behind his own world best of 9.58.
But Bolt appeared in no great rush to turn his attention to
Tuesday's 200m qualifying round, as newspaper pictures showed
him celebrating his 100m gold with friends at 3 a.m.
Hundreds of Bolt fans back in Jamaica had braved the wind
and heavy rain of a gathering tropical storm to watch outdoor
screenings of the 100m final, some stopping their cars in
traffic to do so.
"I can't drive off now, man," one motorist told a policeman
trying to get traffic to move. "Give me a ticket if you want,
but I am going to watch that race on that big screen."
OUT, THEN IN
In a bizarre sequence of events, Algerian Taoufik Makhloufi,
a medal prospect in the 1,500m, was provisionally thrown out of
the Games for not trying hard enough in an 800m heat, but later
reinstated.
He beat champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya in Sunday's
semi-final of the 1,500m and did not plan to run in the 800m
heats, but the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) said his team had failed to withdraw him in
time and he had to compete.
When he stepped off the track after jogging round for half a
lap, the athletics referee disqualified him from all further
events for not making a bona fide effort.
His team said he had a knee injury. The IAAF later said in a
statement his disqualification had been revoked after a review
of medical evidence.
Italy's reigning Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer
was another athlete excluded from the London Games after he
failed a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI reported on
Monday after speaking to his coach Michele Didoni.
And American judoka Nick Delpopolo was barred after testing
positive for marijuana, which he blamed on unwittingly eating a
"hash brownie".
Away from the athletics stadium, South Korea and Brazil
celebrated their first ever gold medals in gymnastics.
Yang Hak-seon won the men's vault with his spectacular
triple-twisting front somersault. Brazil's Arthur Zanetti f lexed
his bulging biceps to topple China's 2008 Olympic champion Chen
Yibing and secure victory in the men's rings.
Aliya Mustafina upset the favourites in the women's
asymmetric bars to collect Russia's first gymnastics gold of the
Games.
Britain's Jason Kenny overcame France's Gregory Bauge to win
the Olympic track cycling sprint gold, while the hosts also won
team show jumping gold after a tie-breaking jump-off with the
Netherlands, while Saudi Arabia captured a bronze.
Iran's Omid Noroozi won gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman
wrestling category on Monday, brushing aside Georgian outsider
Revaz Lashkhi to take a second wrestling gold for his country in
as many days.
Iranian fans roared and waved their country's red, white and
green flag in a packed wrestling arena after Noroozi won the
bout without dropping a point.
Noroozi wrestled one of his coaching staff to the ground in a
playful celebration before running around the mat waving the
Iranian flag.
Waiter Giovanni Cernogoraz served up a gold for Croatia when
he overcame tears and Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to
win the men's trap shooting event.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Jason Neely)