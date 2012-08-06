CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Caribbeans look to dominate short distances

(Corrects paragraph 23 to show 200m qualifying begins Tuesday)
* Fraser-Pryce seeks more glory
* Makhloufi thrown out for not trying
* U.S. judoka expelled for marijuana test
By Kevin Liffey
LONDON, Aug 6 Caribbean runners bid to expand
their dominance of the shorter track distances at the London
Olympics on Monday, after Jamaica's Usain Bolt ran the second
quickest 100 metres ever to swat aside any doubt that he is
still the fastest man on Earth.
The athletics programme at the Games continues apace
although Algerian Taoufik Makhloufi, a medal prospect in the
1,500m, was somewhat slower and has provisionally been thrown
out for not trying hard enough in an 800m heat.
American judoka Nick Delpopolo is also out of the Olympics
after testing positive for marijuana, which he blamed on
unwittingly eating a "hash brownie", while another judo player
was praised for slapping a fan who threw a bottle on the track
as Bolt prepared for glory.
Bolt's gold on Sunday put him on course for a unique
double-double in 100m and 200m races at successive Games and
kept Jamaica in the hunt for a second sweep of individual sprint
medals after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained her women's 100m
crown.
Fraser-Pryce lines up in the first round of the 200m on
Monday alongside her team mate and defending champion Veronica
Campbell-Brown as well as American challengers Allyson Felix and
100m silver medallist Carmelita Jeter.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old world champion Kirani James from the
Caribbean island of Grenada looks in commanding form for the
400m final, with almost all the fastest qualifiers coming from
the region apart from Belgian identical twins Jonathan and Kevin
Borlee.
Champion LaShawn Merritt of the United States is injured.
Javier Culson is aiming to become the first Puerto Rican to
win an Olympic medal in the men's 400m hurdles final having come
into the Games with the world's fastest time.
But the race looks tight, with 2004 champion Felix Sanchez,
a national hero in the neighbouring Dominican Republic,
surprisingly beating Culson's time in qualifying.
America's Angelo Taylor, at 33 a year younger than Sanchez,
is bidding to become the first man to win three Olympic 400m
hurdles titles after gold in 2000 and 2008.
NOT TRYING
Monday's early qualifying session in the athletics stadium
dashed the medal prospects of Makhloufi in bizarre
circumstances.
Makhloufi beat champion Asbel Kiprop in Sunday's semi-final
of the 1,500m and did not plan to run in the 800m heats, but the
International Association of Athletics Federations said his team
had failed to withdraw him in time and he had to compete.
When he stepped off the track after jogging round for half a
lap, the athletics referee disqualified him from all further
events for not making a bona fide effort.
It was a different story for Australia's gold medal
favourite Sally Pearson, who went all out in the women's 100m
hurdles to record the fastest first-round time at an Olympics.
"I was nervous about the first race," the world indoors and
outdoors champion said. "It is the Olympic Games. If I don't
feel nervous, I'm not ready, so I am glad I had nerves today."
Kenyan David Rudisha ruled out an attempt on his 800m world
record in London after comfortably winning his heat.
Rudisha, the world champion, is the overwhelming favourite
for gold after missing Beijing four years ago through injury.
"The track is fast. It looks good," the 23-year-old told
reporters through a translator.
"It is a medal that I want. Once I get the medal, toward the
end of the season I can think about the record."
Bolt also has his eye on more medals, saying after Sunday's
victory: "I'm never going to say that I'm the greatest until
I've run my 200 metres."
Some had doubted that Bolt had it in him to win a repeat
gold in the 100m after suffering back problems, getting himself
disqualified for a false start in last year's world championship
and losing to Yohan Blake in the Jamaican trials.
Even after a safety-first start, he blitzed his way down the
track to win in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record and the second
fastest time on record behind his own world best of 9.58.
But Bolt appeared in no great rush to turn his attention to
Tuesday's 200m qualifying round, as newspaper pictures showed of
him celebrating his 100m gold with friends at 3 a.m.
The ticket holder who threw the bottle in Bolt's direction
before the 100m start was slapped by Dutch judo bronze medallist
and fellow spectator Edith Bosch and was removed from the
stadium and arrested by police.
WIND AND RAIN
Hundreds of Bolt fans back in Jamaica had braved the wind
and heavy rain of a gathering tropical storm to watch outdoor
screenings of the 100m final, some stopping their cars in
traffic to do so.
"I can't drive off now, man," one motorist told a policeman
trying to get traffic to move. "Give me a ticket if you want,
but I am going to watch that race on that big screen."
Away from the athletics stadium, cyclist Jason Kenny tries
to extend Britain's dominance in the velodrome, where they have
won four of six events so far, and will start the last two
individual sprint rounds as favourite ahead of France's Gregory
Bauge.
A home crowd also rooted for Beth Tweddle, the doyenne of
Britain's gymnastics team at 27, as she picked up a bronze in
the final of the asymmetric bars, her signature apparatus.
Russia's Aliya Mustafina won a surprise gold.
Australia's Tom Slingsby won the men's Laser sailing and
China's Xu Lijia took Monday's first gold medal, in the women's
Laser, to extend her country's tally to 31. The United States
are second in the medal table on 28 golds, ahead of the hosts,
Britain, who have 16.
But there was also a setback for China when Arthur Nabarrete
Zanetti flexed his bulging biceps to upset 2008 champion Chen
Yibing and become the first Brazilian to win Olympic gymnastics
gold with victory in the rings.
Elsewhere, Italian Niccolo Campriani thrashed the field to
win the men's 50 metre three-position rifle event.
(Editing by Matt Falloon/Mark Meadows)