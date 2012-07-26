WRAPUP 4-Olympics-Greek athlete tests positive for Johnson drug

* Greek high jumper to miss Games
* Saudi woman to compete without hijab
* Bolt ready to go
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, July 26 Greece's world indoor high jump
champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis withdrew from the London
Olympics on Thursday after testing positive for the drug
Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson used before the 1988 Seoul Games.
Johnson was sent home in disgrace after metabolites of the
anabolic steroid stanozolol were found in his urine sample
following his victory over Carl Lewis in the 100 metres final in
world record time.
Chondrokoukis' father and coach Kyriakos said the athlete
would seek a retest after a positive test for stanozolol.
"I will fight - we will fight - to respond and see exactly
what happened," a statement from Kryiakos Chondrokoukis said
.
Johnson's fall from grace is still the biggest doping
scandal in the history of the Games. After serving a two-year
suspension he returned to competition but was banned for life
after a positive test for excessive levels of the male sex
hormone testosterone.
Hungarian discus thrower Zoltan Kovago, a silver medallist
at the 2004 Athens Games, will also miss the Olympics after the
Court of Arbitration for Sport said he had failed to provide a
sample when requested. Kovago denied doping and said he had
provided three samples within a four-day period around the time
in question.
Another medallist from this year's world indoor
championships, Moroccan 1,500 metres silver medallist Mariem
Alaoui, will miss the Games after a positive test for a banned
diuretic.
On Wednesday the world athletics governing body also
announced that nine track and field athletes had been banned for
doping violations.
BOLT PREDICTS RAPID FINAL
Also on Thursday, International Judo Federation president
Marius Vizer announced that Saudi Arabia's female judo
competitor will fight at the London Olympics without a hijab.
Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the first two
female athletes sent to the Olympics by the conservative Muslim
kingdom, will not be wearing the Islamic headscarf when
competing in the women's heavyweight tournament next Friday.
Female participation in sports is a controversial issue in
Saudi Arabia, where powerful clerics denounce women for
exercising.
Usain Bolt, the sensation of the 2008 Games where he
destroyed the 100 and 200 metres records, took pains to allay
fears about his fitness and form at a news conference for the
Jamaican team.
Bolt, who will carry the flag for the Caribbean island at
Friday's opening ceremony, was beaten over both distances in the
Jamaican trials by club mate Yohan Blake as he was clearly
troubled by a tight right hamstring.
"It's always a wakeup call to be beaten in the season but
it's better at the trials than at the Olympics," Bolt said. "It
opened my eyes. I sit down and rethink a few things. But for me
it's just about getting it right on the day. I'm all right.
"I'm thinking this could be one of the fastest 100 metres of
all time... a lot of guys have been running fast because it's an
Olympic year."
"NOTHING TO CHANCE"
British Prime Minister David Cameron emphasised his
government's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Games.
More than 9,000 extra police are walking the streets and
17,000 troops have been called in to cover a shortfall left by
private security group G4S.
Security has been an overriding concern for the government
and Games' organisers. The day after the British capital was
awarded its third Olympics in 2005, four suicide bombers killed
52 commuters in London.
G4S caused a scandal by failing to meet its target for the
number of guards it could provide, and on Tuesday said that it
had deployed around 5,800 security personnel, still short of its
revised objective of 7,000.
"This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime
history, bar none, and we are leaving nothing to chance,"
Cameron told reporters at the Olympic Park.
"Obviously the biggest concern has always got to be a safe
and secure Games. That matters more than anything else."
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a media briefing in
Washington that President Barack Obama had "utmost confidence"
in British security preparations for the Games.
Londoners took to the streets on another sun-drenched day to
watch the penultimate day of the torch relay which passed some
of the city's most famous landmarks on its way to Downing
Street, official residence of the prime minister, and Buckingham
Palace, the central London home of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
"It's amazing, look, people are hanging out of the windows
to watch," said 61-year-old sales assistant Ulla Davis. "The
country has always been enthusiastic, it's just the newspapers
that have been against it."
The feel-good factor was emphasised by London's
tousle-haired mayor Boris Johnson in a speech to a rapturous
reception at Hyde Park, venue of the triathlon.
"People are coming from around the world and they are seeing
us and they're seeing the greatest city on earth," Johnson said.
"There are some people who are coming from around world who
don't yet know about all the preparations we've done to get
London ready in the last seven years.
"I hear there's a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know
whether we're ready. He wants to know whether we're ready. Are
we ready? Are we ready? Yes, we are."
Romney, the U.S Republican presidential candidate, was
forced to clarify a comment which appeared to criticise London's
handling of the Games.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)