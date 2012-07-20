Olympics-Wrestling-Kyrgyz hope faces assault charge

| BISHKEK, July 20
BISHKEK, July 20 One of Kyrgyzstan's best
Olympic medal hopes will compete in London under threat of a
possible jail term after being charged with assault in a case
that has divided opinion in the impoverished former Soviet
republic.
Teenage wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova, a contender in the
women's 63kg freestyle category, will appear in court next month
to answer the charge following a fracas outside an ice cream
stall in the capital of the Central Asian country.
At a hearing on Friday, Judge Saniya Branchayeva postponed
the trial until Aug. 15 in order to allow Tynybekova to compete
in London. Her trainer guaranteed her return after the Games,
which run from July 27-Aug. 12.
The charge carries a maximum jail term of five years.
The controversial case has split opinion in Kyrgyzstan,
where some local media have accused the plaintiff of attempting
to cash in on 19-year-old Tynybekova's fame.
With national pride at stake, Kyrgyzstan has promised a
$200,000 prize for any athlete who can bring home a gold medal
from London. A silver medallist stands to win $150,000 and a
bronze medallist $100,000, drawn from a special Olympic fund.
The often volatile country, which has twice overthrown a
president since 2005, has an economy that relies heavily on
production from a single gold mine and money sent home from its
hundreds of thousands of migrant workers.
"We know it won't be easy. There is a lot of competition.
But we believe the flag of Kyrgyzstan will be raised above the
Olympic podium," President Almazbek Atambayev told athletes in a
pre-Games meeting this week.
But the plaintiff, Nurilya Kochkorbayeva, has denied that
the case is motivated by money. She rejected an out-of-court
settlement and held a news conference on Thursday to publicly
withdraw a separate civil case for damages worth around $10,000.
"I want everything to be done according to the law. This is
a criminal case. What have the Olympics got to do with it?" she
told reporters during a break in Friday's hearing.
ALTERCATION
Tynybekova grew up in a remote mountain village before
moving to study economics in Bishkek, where she was discovered
by her coach wrestling in the university gym.
Kochkorbayeva is the mother of a 17-year-old girl who says
she was assaulted by Tynybekova and her co-accused, Rozaliya
Tilegenova. The accused both say they were provoked.
The incident occurred on April 3. Tynybekova's coach, Nurbek
Izabekov, said the two accused were queuing in a crowded
underpass to buy ice cream when they were confronted by a group
of three teenage girls and two boys.
One of the girls barged into Tynybekova and shouted insults
before following her from the underpass and pulling her hair,
Izabekov said. The incident was over in a few seconds.
Izabekov added that the wrestling federation received a
letter of complaint several days later, only after a local
television channel aired a report on Tynybekova's Olympic
preparations.
"She doesn't believe that she's guilty, simply that people
are using this incident to blacken her name," said Izabekov.
