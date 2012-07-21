PREVIEW-Olympics-Wrestling-Russia fight to keep grip on medals

| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Russia's dominant Olympic
wrestlers must overcome a youthful Iranian team, Japan's
powerful women and a resurgent United States if they are to
protect their traditional grip on the medals in London.
Russia topped the medals table four years ago in Beijing
with six golds -- more than the next three countries combined --
and was well ahead of the pack in the previous two Games in
Athens and Sydney.
However, their supremacy in one of the world's oldest sports
looked to be slipping at the world championships in Turkey last
year when Iran took four golds - the same as Russia.
It was Russia's lowest gold haul since the 2006
championships and their total of 10 medals was the worst since
2005, suggesting their rivals may have their best chance in
years to catch up in London.
"There will be a greater spread of medals this time round in
the male side of the sport," Shaun Morley, performance director
of British Wrestling, told Reuters. Russia should still top the
overall medals table, while Japan should dominate the women's
events, he added.
ANCIENT SPORT
Nearly 350 wrestlers will compete for 18 gold medals between
Aug. 5 and 12 at the vast ExCeL building, an exhibition centre
built on old docks next to the River Thames that has previously
hosted boat shows, arms fairs and a G20 summit.
One of the original sports from the ancient Games, wrestling
is an exciting mix of power, speed and technique.
There are two disciplines: Greco-Roman, where holds below
the waist are banned; and freestyle, where competitors can
target the legs. Men compete in both types, while women only
take part in the freestyle.
After winning one bronze in Beijing, Iran should do better
in London. They came second in the world championships and have
huge talents in Mehdi Taghavi (freestyle, 66kg) and Reza Yazdani
(freestyle, 96kg).
Japan, Belarus and Azerbaijan should be near the top of the
medals table, while a reinvigorated United States will hope to
improve on their single gold in Beijing. U.S. world champion
Jordan Burroughs is among the favourites in the 74kg freestyle.
Among the others to watch are Russia's Besik Kudukhov, a
four-times world champion who won bronze in Beijing in the 55kg
freestyle.
A Greco-Roman highlight would be a rematch of the 2011 world
championship (120kg) final between Turkey's Riza Kayaalp and
Cuba's Mijain Lopez. The Cuban won gold in Beijing and had won
four world titles before losing to Kayaalp.
One of the most outstanding female wrestlers is Japan's
Saori Yoshida, chasing a hat-trick of golds after Olympic
success in 2008 and 2004 in the 55kg division.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)