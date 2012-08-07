Olympics-Wrestling-Korean "Mowgli" is king of the Greco jungle

(Combines medal stories; adds quotes and background)
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON Aug 7 A South Korean wrestler nicknamed
'Mowgli' won gold in the Greco-Roman wrestling at the London
Games on Tuesday, overcoming a badly swollen eye that left him
struggling to see properly.
Kim Hyeonwoo, 23, beat Hungary's Tamas Lorincz in the 66kg
final, the third lightest category in one of the world's oldest
and most physical sports.
With his mop of black hair and winning smile, he bears more
than a passing resemblance to the little boy raised by wolves in
the Disney adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic stories, "The
Jungle Book".
"In my high school, I used to run around in my bare feet, so
my friends gave the nickname of Mowgli," he said. "I'm very
happy with that, even though my foreign friends in the
(wrestling) fights keep calling me Mowgli, Mowgli."
Kim's bruising route to the final owed more to the Rocky
films than Disney, however. He suffered a nasty blow to the
right eye in the first qualifying round and it had closed by the
time he reached the final.
"I couldn't open the eye, I couldn't see," he said. "The
swelling got bigger and bigger as I went on."
After winning the final, Kim knelt on the wrestling mat and
kissed his country's flag as a packed arena cheered.
IRAN'S HAT-TRICK
There was more success for Iran in the second final of the
night when Ghasem Rezaei won the Greco-Roman heavyweight class,
taking his country's wrestling gold tally to three.
The Iranian, who only managed 16th place in Beijing four
years ago, beat Russia's Rustam Totrov in the final of the 96kg
weight class.
Jubilant Iranian supporters roared and waved their nation's
flags as Rezaei kissed and hugged his coach in celebration.
Rezaei had beaten the Armenian favourite Artur Aleksanyan in
the quarter-final. Totrov won bronze at the world championships
in 2011 and was among the favourites for gold in London.
"To see all the Iranians inside the stadium and back home,
to bring smiles to their faces is the happiest moment of my
life," said Rezaei.
It was the final day of the Greco-Roman, a discipline where
holds must be above the waist and athletes are restricted from
using their legs to bring down an opponent.
The freestyle - where athletes can use their legs to defend
and attack - runs from Wednesday to Sunday.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)