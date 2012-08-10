WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Wrestling-Jubilant Burroughs delivers first U.S. gold

(Combines medal stories, add quotes and detail)
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON Aug 10 Jordan Burroughs won the first
wrestling gold for the United States at the London Olympics on
Friday, earning a $250,000 bonus from U.S. officials and
vindicating his characteristically confident choice of Twitter
name, "All I See Is Gold".
The world champion with a soft spot for fast food, hip hop
and tattoos overpowered Iran's Sadegh Goudarzi in the final of
the 74kg (162lb) freestyle.
The final brought together two countries that are old foes
on the wrestling mat and on the world stage. Their leaders are
locked in a charged standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
But politics were put to one side during a close-fought bout
that eased pressure on a U.S. wrestling team that had previously
won only a single bronze at the Games.
An ecstatic Burroughs leapt into the crowd at the end of the
bout and hugged his mother before running back across the
wrestling mat with the Stars and Stripes draped over his
shoulders.
Not prone to self-doubt, Burroughs has "Dream It, Do It"
tattooed across his chest and had predicted a gold medal in a
series of upbeat messages to fans before the Games.
"I'm ready to wrestle anyone who steps across that line. If
the Queen of England came out on the mat I probably would
double-leg her," he said. "I was ready to go...I had my
cross-hairs, my target on a gold medal."
Burroughs, 24, also beat Goudarzi in the 2011 world
championship final.
Both wrestlers made a cautious start to the final, circling
each other and trying not to commit.
The breakthrough came with 10 seconds of the first round to
go when Burroughs rushed at his opponent, grabbed him around the
knees and dumped him on the floor.
The American took the second round in a best-of-three match
after bundling Goudarzi out of the ring, triggering wild
celebrations from the large U.S. contingent in the packed arena.
It was an emotional victory for a wrestler born in one of
the most deprived parts of New Jersey. Years of gruelling
training helped to hone his technique and build his strength in
one of the oldest and most demanding Olympic sports.
"This has been a long time coming," he said. "I've trained
for a number of years, dreamed for a number of years and got it
done.
"I had a plan, executed it perfectly and I'm Olympic champ."
In the night's other final, Russia won their fourth
wrestling gold of the London Games when Dzhamal Otarsultanov
beat Georgia's Vladimer Khinchegashvili in the 55kg weight
class, the lightest on the men's programme.
It was a tense and close-fought contest and the Russian's
coach picked him up in a fireman's lift and spun him round at
the end of the bout as the noisy Russian contingent in the crowd
cheered and waved the national flag.
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)