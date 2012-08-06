Olympics-Wrestling-Cuba's Lopez wins 120kg Greco-Roman gold

LONDON Aug 6 Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez
retained his Olympic title in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight
class on Monday when he overpowered Estonian outsider Heiki Nabi
in the gold medal final.
Lopez, a four-time world champion, had been the clear
favourite to retain the 120kg gold he won in Beijing four years
ago.
Cuban supporters cheered wildly as Lopez did a lap of honour
of the packed arena with his country's flag draped over his
shoulders.
He beat Turkey's Riza Kayaalp in the semi-finals, settling a
score with the young wrestler who defeated him in the world
championships last year.
Lopez carried his country's flag at the opening ceremony of
the London Games.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Jason Neely)