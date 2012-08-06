Olympics-Wrestling-Iran's Noroozi wins gold in 60kg Greco-Roman

LONDON Aug 6 Iran's Omid Noroozi won gold in
the 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling category on Monday, brushing
aside Georgian outsider Revaz Lashkhi in the final at the London
Olympics.
Iranian fans roared and waved their country's red, white and
green flag in a packed wrestling arena after Noroozi won the
bout without dropping a point.
Noroozi wrestled one of his coaching staff to the ground in
a playful celebration before running around the mat waving the
Iranian flag.
He is the world champion in the ancient sport's second
lightest class and had been expected to pick up his first
Olympic medal in London.
It was the second wrestling gold for Iran in as many days.
Hamid Soryan won gold in the 55kg division on Sunday.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ed Osmond)