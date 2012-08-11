Olympics-Wrestling-Azerbaijan's Asgarov wins 60kg gold

LONDON Aug 11 Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov won a surprise gold in the 60kg freestyle wrestling final at the Olympics on Saturday.

He easily beat hot favourite Besik Kudukhov, the Russian world champion and a bronze medal winner at Beijing in 2008.

Asgarov did not drop a point, comfortably winning the first two rounds of the three round bout. His coach hoisted him on his shoulders and they ran a lap of honour around the wrestling mat.

The victory gave Azerbaijan their first wrestling gold of the London Games. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ken Ferris)