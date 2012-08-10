Olympics-Wrestling pinning hopes on Burroughs as new face

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 For many Americans wrestling
still conjures thoughts of Hulk Hogan but Jordan Burroughs,
crowned Olympic champion on Friday, is out to be the new face of
the sport and is willing to take on anyone to make it happen.
With a Twitter handle @allIseeisgold (All I See Is Gold),
Burroughs does not lack confidence and tweeted on Thursday
"Dreaming of Gold tonight. My next tweet will be a picture of me
holding that Gold medal!".
But tweets and dreams do come true as Burroughs overpowered
Iran's Sadegh Goudarzi in the final of the 74kg (162lb)
freestyle division to claim his gold medal and a $250,000 bonus.
Burroughs makes no apologies for his swashbuckling cockiness
and neither does USA Wrestling, who paid out the astonishing
bonus betting the charismatic 24-year-old world and Olympic
champion can become the face of a sport that is often overlooked
or lumped in with the staged theatrics of professional
wrestling.
"Jordan Burroughs can be the face for wrestling," U.S. men's
coach Zeke Jones told reporters. "Jordan is coming to that place
where he can be one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time.
"He's putting himself in a position where he can make
wrestling a mainstream sport.
"It will never be like basketball and football but he can
certainly elevate the exposure and publicity of the sport."
Certainly, Burroughs is the type of athlete any sport covets
as a spokesperson.
Unbeaten in major competition since 2009 with a 38-0 match
winning streak, Burroughs is an intriguing combination of skill
and furry on the mat, glib and approachable in the interview
room.
"I'm ready to wrestle anyone who steps across that line. If
the Queen of England came out on the mat I probably would
double-leg her," laughed Burroughs, with a sly smile that hinted
at an element of truth.
Fearless and menacing, Burroughs says he is ready to take on
all challengers and challenges with none more daunting than
being the saviour of his sport.
It has not been a great Olympics for U.S. grapplers who were
shut out of the medals in Greco-Roman and managed only a bronze
from Clarrisa Chun in the women's competition.
The results are the reflection of a sport in decline in the
United States, increasingly marginalised by an old nemesis
professional wrestling and the new threat mixed martial arts
(MMA).
It is a good bet that most Americans' introduction to the
sport was provided by one of the other World Wrestling
Entertainment's (WWE) stable of villains and heroes but the
bigger danger comes from the MMA, which is turning
college-wrestling programs into a talent pipeline.
The $250,000 payout to any gold medallist was USA
Wrestling's attempt at trying to keep their best from chasing
fame and fortune in the octagon.
Even Burroughs has said his future is in the MMA but not
until after the 2016 Rio Games.
"I want to be the face of wrestling. I want to be that star
people can look up to," said Burroughs. "When you describe
wrestling I want everyone to know who Jordan Burroughs is.
"That's the goal for me.
"We don't get a lot of exposure as a sport and I'm trying to
be that guy who can put us on ESPN. Poker is on ESPN more than
wrestling is so I think I just got a royal flush."
While wrestling is one of the Olympics charter sports,
practised in ancient times by Greek philosopher Plato, it is not
one of the London Games hot tickets and is tucked away in one of
the smaller venues.
Among the Olympics big players, the U.S., China and Britain,
which between them have claimed one gold medal on the mats,
there are no familiar names and few that roll easily off the
English tongue.
Even at the Olympics, where some of the world's more
anonymous sports such as fencing and rhythmic gymnasts get their
moment in the spotlight, wrestling has been left in the shadows.
Feeling neglected, International Wrestling Federation (FILA)
chief Raphael Martinetti complained loudly about shabby
treatment his sport has received from its British hosts.
Few, however, heard Martinetti's grievances, his press
briefing attended by only a half-dozen of the media and not a
single television camera.
"I was most disappointed by the attitude of the British
wrestling federation," said Martinetti. "Three places were
awarded to Great Britain but they decided to keep only one."
