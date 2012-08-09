Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Yoshida wins third successive gold

LONDON Aug 9 Japan's Saori Yoshida won a third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling at the London Games on Thursday.

She beat Canada's Tonya Verbeek, who won bronze in Beijing and silver in Athens, without dropping a point.

Hundreds of Japanese supporters erupted at the end of the match and Yoshida did a backflip across the mat and playfully threw one of her coaches to the floor.

One of Japan's most successful athletes, Yoshida has never lost an Olympic or world championship bout.

She won gold in Beijing and Athens in the 55kg class, the second lightest Olympic category. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)