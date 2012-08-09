Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Yoshida wins third successive gold

LONDON Aug 9 Japan's Saori Yoshida won a third
consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling
at the London Games on Thursday.
She beat Canada's Tonya Verbeek, who won bronze in Beijing
and silver in Athens, without dropping a point.
Hundreds of Japanese supporters erupted at the end of the
match and Yoshida did a backflip across the mat and playfully
threw one of her coaches to the floor.
One of Japan's most successful athletes, Yoshida has never
lost an Olympic or world championship bout.
She won gold in Beijing and Athens in the 55kg class, the
second lightest Olympic category.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)