Olympics-Ainslie prepares for gold in classic style

| COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT, July 1
COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT, July 1 Ben Ainslie grins
as he leaps effortlessly aboard "Eleonora" from the speed boat
that has brought him alongside the 50 metre classic schooner
waiting for him in choppy waters off the Isle of Wight.
The British sailor, who is aiming for a record-breaking
fifth Olympic sailing medal in the Finn dinghy class further
west along the south coast of England at Weymouth in a month's
time, seems unperturbed by the swell in the Solent and the
possibility of injuring himself.
Ainslie, 35, has joined Eleonora from training at his
Weymouth base to practice at the helm of the huge replica of an
early 20th century racing machine called "Westward". The huge
steel hull and towering wooden masts, with a host of hands on
deck to hoist and trim the billowing sails, are a world apart
from Ainslie's 4.5-metre, state-of-the art fibreglass Finn.
The Round the Island Race, sponsored by one of Ainslie's
main financial backers, JP Morgan Asset Management, is his last
before he takes to the waters off Weymouth to defend the gold
medals he won in the Finn in Athens and Beijing.
Handling the heavy wooden wheel of the 214 ton vessel in the
blustery 20 knot winds tests even Ainslie, who has been bulking
up his 1.85 metre frame to compete at the Olympic venue, where
conditions could be equally blowy.
Ainslie spends hours in the gym building up muscle he needs
to sail the intensely physical single-handed dinghy, something
he says is the biggest challenge in his preparation.
"Fitness is a huge part of it. We are in the final weeks of
preparation, which will taper off with a week to go," Ainslie
tells Reuters back on dry land at Cowes on the Isle of Wight.
Asked what the worst part of the training regime is for him,
Ainslie replies: "I don't really like the protein shakes. It is
hard to keep putting on weight."
At 93 kilograms, Ainslie is as heavy as he can be, but still
some way short of bigger competitors in the Finn who are taller
and weigh around 100 kilos.
Ainslie is going for his fourth consecutive gold at
Weymouth, a record that would equal that of Denmark's Paul
Elvstrom and set a new record for the number of medals won in
the discipline. At his first Olympics in Atlanta in 1996,
Ainslie took silver in the Laser class at the age of just 19,
moving on to Laser gold at Sydney in 2000.
With huge expectations for him to succeed in front of his
home crowd, Ainslie finds the best way of dealing with the
pressure is to focus on his own preparation.
"I keep my focus on the sailing. You have to be properly
prepared with fitness and equipment. Then it's a question of
just going out there and racing. So far things are going well.
The preparation is going well and it's just a question of
keeping focused on that."
Whereas at Beijing, Athens, Sydney and Atlanta, Ainslie
could isolate himself from the public gaze, the demands on him
on home waters are much greater.
"I have to stop myself from thinking about it too much, just
to keep myself relaxed."
But there is no question of Ainslie's determination to win.
"When you are obsessed with something it consumes your life.
You have got to really want to do it. It's not great for
relationships and marriage and everything," he says.
What happens beyond London 2012 is still undecided, although
Ainslie thinks that even if he does compete in Rio in 2016 he
probably won't be sailing in the Finn again.
"I honestly don't know. It depends on what the boats are in
the next Olympics. It (the Finn) is unlikely, but never say
never."
One option would be to move into the two-man Star class.
That could potentially pit him against reigning Olympic
champions Iain Percy, who won gold in the Finn in Sydney, and
his crew Andrew Simpson.
"The Star would be a great challenge. But it would put me up
against Ian and Bart (Simpson) and they are great mates of
mine."
Another is a return to the America's Cup. Despite
disappointments so far, he still has his eye on the "Auld Mug".
Ainslie has already signalled he will launch his own racing team
to compete in yachting's blue riband event, which has been a
long-held dream.
"It would be an amazing thing to win that," he says.
GANG OF FIVE
But for now his attention is on fulfilling national hopes
and expectations.
Apart from local knowledge, the depth of talent among
British Finn sailors will be one of Ainslie's main advantages
when he takes to the water on July 29 for the first of 11
gruelling races to decide Olympic gold.
He was selected over current Finn world champion Giles Scott
for the sole British place in the class and the sailor is one of
five training partners Ainslie's coaching team are using to make
sure that their medal favourite is at the top of his game in
Weymouth.
"The training and testing group is awesome," says Mark
Andrews, 26, another British Finn sailor who lost out to Ainslie
but is now also a training partner and knows what it is like to
compete against him. "We have five guys that are top 10 in the
world all training together."
Andrews says Ainslie's time working with America's Cup teams
-- firstly Team New Zealand and then the now disbanded British
syndicate of Team Origin -- has helped the Briton redefine even
his own high standards. The contacts it has given him have also
meant that Ainslie is better funded than other Finn sailors and
he has been able to focus on developing his equipment.
But the extra backing has, if anything, made Ainslie even
more of a perfectionist.
"Even when he is winning, nothing is perfect. This time (at
Weymouth) it's a bit closer, especially with the breeze, to the
other guys. He spends a lot of hours on the water. The desire is
definitely there," said Andrews, who thinks Ainslie should win,
despite the tough competition.
"If you were a betting man, you would put your money on it.
But Weymouth is not like San Francisco. You don't know what
conditions you are going to get. He (Ainslie) has done the
business in the past."
That confidence is shared by Ainslie's sponsors, who stuck
with him after an out-of-character disqualification last year
for an after-race altercation with a media boat.
"He knows what he wants to do and he goes out there to
achieve it," said Jasper Berens, who is head of UK Funds at JP
Morgan Asset Management. "I'm convinced that in a month's time
he will pick up that gold medal."
But for all Eleonora's majesty and Ainslie's ability, the
largest boat in the fleet of 1,650 racing around the Isle of
Wight, was not the weekend's winner. Conditions were not in the
schooner's favour and Ainslie will be hoping for more gentle
breezes at the end of the month.
Ainslie's biggest fear, however, is not the sailing
conditions at Weymouth, where he capsized in the last race of
the recent Sail for Gold regatta, ending up second to training
buddy Scott.
"My biggest nightmare is gear failure. The course is such a
long way out, if something went wrong you would miss two races."
(Editing by Ossian Shine)