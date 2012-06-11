PROFILE-Olympics-Determined Ainslie aims for fourth sailing gold

LONDON, June 11 A supreme competitor and tactician, Britain's most successful Olympic sailor and triple gold medallist Ben Ainslie has proved almost unbeatable in the Finn dinghy for more than a decade.

Anyone who witnessed a teenage Ainslie trying to upstage Robert Scheidt at the 1996 Games in Atlanta would have had few doubts that he was blessed with the talent to become one of the greatest Olympic sailors of all time.

Ainslie had to settle for silver in the lighter Laser dinghy behind Scheidt 16 years ago, but the way he tried to lure the Brazilian into fouling in the final race - both were disqualified for starting prematurely and Scheidt won by two points - left a lasting impression.

The Englishman, who at 19 became the youngest British Olympic sailing medallist, went one better four years later in Sydney after another memorable battle with Scheidt, then took gold in 2004 in Athens after switching to the heavier Finn boat.

He won a third successive gold at the Beijing Games four years ago to equal Jochen Schumann's three golds and one silver competing for East Germany and Germany between 1976 and 2000, and Valentin Mankin's same haul for the Soviet Union between 1972 and 1980.

Only Dane Paul Elvstrom, who won four golds between 1948 and 1960, stands above them as the most successful Olympic sailor and Ainslie, now 35, is poised to emulate him when he starts as hot favourite to win the 2012 Games regatta in Weymouth and Portland.

Being able to put the blips behind him, and knowing that he can afford only one or two bad races over the course of a regatta, makes Ainslie stand out from his peers.

His ability to bounce back straight away from a bad race has stood him in good stead throughout his career.

In the opening race in Qingdao four years ago, he was caught out by a windshift and was flushed from first to 10th. He took his frustration out on the rest of the fleet in the next race, coasting to victory.

Ainslie also suffered a hiccup in race three on the second day, taking a penalty turn for a right-of-way infraction and losing ground to come in fourth, a good result for any other sailor but below standard for the Briton. Business as usual followed in race four as he took another win before going on to secure gold.

Four years earlier in Athens it had almost been the same script. Tenth in the first race was followed by disqualification in the next after a protest. Seething with indignation, Ainslie returned the following day and won successive races.

A fierce competitor whose attention to detail is meticulous, Ainslie's 'calmness under pressure' persona was exposed in December last year when he was disqualified from the Perth world championships for gross misconduct.

Three-time ISAF World Sailor of the Year Ainslie suffered a rush of blood to the head after a race, boarding a media boat and remonstrating with the crew for impeding his progress.

Apart from disqualification, he escaped punishment from the sport's governing body and showed he had lost none of his competitive instincts when he secured a sixth world Finn title in Falmouth in May, winning seven of the nine races.

The London Olympics could be Ainslie's last, with the Briton having set out a long-term aim of challenging for the America's Cup after launching a new Ben Ainslie Racing team in January.

Ainslie, who has three previous America's Cup campaigns under his belt, will join holders Oracle Racing for the American team's title defence in 2013. (Editing by Clare Fallon)