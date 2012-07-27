Olympics-Sailing-'Hippy' superstitions help Patience go for gold

| LONDON, July 27
Patience begins his Olympic efforts he will go through a bizarre
ritual he hopes will bring him closer to the ocean -- and by his
own admission, it is a little bit "hippy".
Patience, who is competing in the men's 470 class with
Stuart Bithell, will head out of the athletes' accommodation in
Weymouth on the eve of his opening sail and play out a
superstition that might leave many of his fellow competitors
baffled.
"I guess it's just a bit hippy, but I like to feel attached
to the ocean so I go and smell and taste the water every night
before any competition," he told reporters as the Olympic Park
geared up for Friday's opening ceremony.
"But I am not a hippy," he added before going on to detail
another superstition that he hopes will bring him luck at the
Games.
"I just carry round a beanbag man that looks like a frog,"
he said.
"It's a story I won't get into, but it resembles something
from my earlier days in the sport when I had a bit of rough
time. It resembles something my mum said to me at the time.
"It's a little good luck charm and I carry it with me
everywhere I go -- I wouldn't go anywhere without it now.
"He's next to me every night and he stays in my bedside
cabinet sending me his vibes."
Patience and Bithell, who are both 25 years old, have been
competing together since 2009 and are among the contenders for a
medal having finished second at the world championships in
Perth, Australia last year.
"I don't think there is any athlete in the world that you
could call normal. We have all got a bit of a screw loose,"
Patience added.
"We put ourselves through a lot and sacrifice a lot and you
have got to be a little bit mad to pursue a game.
"We put our hearts and souls into it, but at the end of the
day it is a big game really. So a wee bit of superstition is
acceptable."
His team mate, however, believes Patience has a few more
screws loose than most.
"He got brought up in the countryside and lives on an island
off the west coast of Scotland," he said. "He is out there."
