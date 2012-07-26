INTERVIEW-Olympics-Sailing-Germans pin hopes on technology edge

| BERLIN, July 26
BERLIN, July 26 Advanced technology evaluating
water currents and wind speed could provide Germany's Olympic
sailing hopefuls with a favourable edge and help them overcome
Britain's local knowledge, according to a top German sailing
official.
"We have to realise that (technology) does influence
results," coordinator of the Sailing Team Germany Academy,
Joachim Hellmich told Reuters in an interview before the Olympic
sailing programme begins in Weymouth.
"The more technology you have in your discipline, the more
you will see countries like Germany, the United States and
others with a strong technological base do a better job."
Developed with the team's sponsor, software giant SAP, and
German scientist Ingo Buell von der Burchardt, buoys outfitted
with finely-tuned GPS sensors are dropped into the water to
measure the speed and direction of currents.
The data collected is then combined with wind flow models
designed by researchers from Berlin's Technical University.
The "current prediction tool", accurate to within 0.1 knots
(0.12 miles per hour), helps sailors determine the optimal route
in a race, Hellmich said.
It is an example of how the Olympics not only push athletes
to the limits of their abilities but also drive innovation as
teams look for new ways to boost their chances in their quest
for Olympic gold.
"The Olympics are an important driving force," said Stefan
Lacher, the head of technology for SAP sponsorships, while
adding he was unaware of any other team employing similar
technology.
"I know that other nations have tried putting
environmentally-friendly color in the water and then taking
pictures from a helicopter to see where the color goes.
"And lots of guys use things like good old milk bottles -
throw it in and calculate time by doing a rough sketch of where
you put it in and where it comes out."
Another tool in the Germans' technological box is computer
software that solves the problem of experienced sailors leaving
the team without passing on knowledge to younger generations in
any way except via word of mouth.
Known as the Sail Better Trim and Venue Database, the
programme aggregates data in a central location, helping the
team remember advice from veteran sailors, collects performance
analyses of practice runs and even detailed information on
specific courses.
"There isn't a nation working the same way as we are with
Trim and Venue," Hellmich said, adding that while technology can
improve a team's chances of winning, even the best software does
not guarantee a haul of medals.
Hellmich said technology probably accounts for no more than
40 percent of success in sailing - the rest is down to teamwork
and technical and tactical knowledge.
"(The athletes) still have to drive the boats and make the
final and most important decisions," Hellmich said.
"They have to react."
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Greg Stutchbury)