PREVIEW-Olympics-Sailing-Ainslie needs perfect finish for record

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 5 Britain's Ben Ainslie
will take to the water with his faithful Finn dinghy "Rita" on
Sunday, aiming to become the most successful Olympic sailor
ever.
With the winds forecast to favour the relatively light
Ainslie - he weighs in at just over 90 kg while several of his
rivals are around 100 - a home crowd will be willing the
35-year-old Briton on for every second of the medal race.
Ainslie has more than his 2008 Olympic crown to defend in
the waters immediately off the historic Nothe fort, where
spectators will have a bird's eye view. The triple Olympic gold
medal winner is also looking to make sailing history.
But standing between Ainslie and a fourth consecutive
Olympic gold is Danish sailor Jonas Hogh-Christensen. Unfancied
at the start of the competition, the Dane has made it his
mission to defend the record held since 1960 by fellow
countryman Paul Elvstrom.
Elvstrom, now 84, won four golds in his career, three of
them in the single-handed Finn dinghy.
If Ainslie can tease a fourth gold out of his at times
creaking six foot frame, then he will have achieved a five medal
tally in five consecutive Games, starting with the silver he won
in the Laser class in Atlanta in 1996.
Points are doubled in the 10-boat medal race and red-headed
Hogh-Christensen, 31, leads Ainslie by a slender margin of two.
He got Elvstrom's backing in the form of a text message to
the veteran sailor's son-in-law, who is a member of the Danish
support team.
Ainslie was riled during the week when Hogh-Christensen and
Dutch rival Pieter-Jan Postma demanded he perform a penalty turn
for apparently touching a course mark, and kept a low profile on
Saturday's rest day while a relaxed Hogh-Christensen was spotted
among the crowd watching the sailing.
Ainslie and fellow British sailors Iain Percy and Andrew
"Bart" Simpson used the time to check their boats, revise
relevant race rules, make last-minute course notes and study the
weather forecast for the day.
The boat Ainslie will sail is the same one he steered to
gold in 2004 and 2008. Every boat he has owned has been called
Rita, and he has been sailing this one since 2003.
Percy and Simpson sail immediately before Ainslie in their
two-man Star keelboat, hoping to defend the Olympic gold they
won in the class in 2008 in the waters of Qingdao, China.
They lead going into the medal race, ahead of Brazilian
Robert Scheidt, the man who beat Ainslie to gold in the Laser in
1996 but lost to him four years later, and Bruno Prada.
