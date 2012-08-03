版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 00:56 BJT

Olympics-Australia win men's sailing 470 opening series race 4

LONDON, Aug 3 Australia won race 4 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series on Friday with one
point at Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.
 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 4 
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        1 points  
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         2        
 3.  Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)               3        
 4.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  4        
 5.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         5        
 6.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        6        
 7.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         7        
 8.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        8        
 9.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  9        
 10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)           10       

 Standings Men 470
 1.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)          9  
 2.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        15 
 3.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 31 
 4.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      32 
 5.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         35 
 6.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        36 
 7.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         39 
 8.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  40 
 9.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        41 
 10. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  41

