版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 23:13 BJT

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 5 results

LONDON, Aug 4 Olympic men's sailing 470 opening
series results on Saturday.

 Results Table
 
 Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 5 
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        1 points 
 2.  Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel)               2        
 3.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         3        
 4.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 4        
 5.  Mikhail Sheremetyev/Maxim Sheremetyev (Russia) 5        
 6.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        6        
 7.  Ryunosuke Harada/Yugo Yoshida (Japan)          7        
 8.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            8        
 9.  Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany)      9        
 10. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        10       

 Standings Men 470
 1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        7  
 2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         8  
 3.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 16 
 4.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        21 
 5.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  28 
 6.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         30 
 7.  Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden)      31 
 8.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  34 
 9.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        35 
 10. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)         39

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐