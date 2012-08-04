Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 5 results

LONDON, Aug 4 Olympic men's sailing 470 opening
series results on Saturday.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 5
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points
2. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 2
3. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 3
4. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 4
5. Mikhail Sheremetyev/Maxim Sheremetyev (Russia) 5
6. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 6
7. Ryunosuke Harada/Yugo Yoshida (Japan) 7
8. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 8
9. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany) 9
10. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 7
2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 8
3. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 16
4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 21
5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 28
6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 30
7. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 31
8. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 34
9. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 35
10. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 39