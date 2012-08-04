Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 6 results

LONDON, Aug 4 Olympic men's sailing 470 opening
series Race 6 results on Saturday.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 6
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1 points
2. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 2
3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 3
4. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 4
5. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 5
6. Onan Barreiros/Aaron Sarmiento (Spain) 6
7. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 7
8. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 8
9. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 9
10. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 8
2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 12
3. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 31
4. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 33
5. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 35
6. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 37
7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 37
8. Anton Dahlberg/Sebastian Ostling (Sweden) 40
9. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 42
10. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 45