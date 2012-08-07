Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 9 - results

LONDON, Aug 7 Australia won Race 9 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London
Games on Tuesday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland
Harbour in London.
Results Table
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 9
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 1
points
2. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 2
3. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 3
4. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 4
5. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5
6. Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands) 6
7. Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.) 7
8. Panagiotis Kambouridis/Efstathios Papadopoulos (Greece) 8
9. Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany) 9
10. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 10
Standings Men 470
1. Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia) 17
2. Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain) 20
3. Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 51
4. Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 57
5. Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 60
6. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 63
7. Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France) 63
8. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal) 66
9. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 75
10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel) 89