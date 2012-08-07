版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 20:25 BJT

Olympics-Men's sailing 470 opening series Race 9 - results

LONDON, Aug 7 Australia won Race 9 of the
Olympic men's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London
Games on Tuesday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland
Harbour in London. 
Results Table
 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)                 1
points 
2.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)                     2   
    
3.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)                  3   
    
4.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)                 4   
    
5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)           5   
    
6.  Sven Coster/Kalle Coster (Netherlands)                  6   
    
7.  Stuart McNay/Graham Biehl (U.S.)                        7   
    
8.  Panagiotis Kambouridis/Efstathios Papadopoulos (Greece) 8   
    
9.  Ferdinand Gerz/Patrick Follmann (Germany)               9   
    
10. Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)                  10  
    
Standings Men 470
1.  Mathew Belcher/Malcolm Page (Australia)        17 
2.  Luke Patience/Stuart Bithell (Britain)         20 
3.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina)  51 
4.  Gabrio Zandona/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)        57 
5.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)  60 
6.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            63 
7.  Pierre Leboucher/Vincent Garos (France)        63 
8.  Alvaro Marinho/Miguel Nunes (Portugal)         66 
9.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 75 
10. Gideon Kliger/Eran Sela (Israel)               89

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐