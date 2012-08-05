PROFILE-Olympics-Sailing-Finn ace Ainslie anchors Olympic record

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 5 On the water, Ben Ainslie takes no prisoners.

The Briton's approach paid off on Sunday when the 35-year-old became the most successful Olympic sailor, after forcing his Danish gold medal rival to the back of the fleet.

Mild-mannered and modest on dry land, Ainslie is at once feared and respected by all the moment he steps into a boat.

He won silver in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the Laser single-handed class and since then he has ruled the waves.

Ainslie's latest medal in the heavyweight Finn class is his fourth Olympic gold in consecutive Games.

That surpasses the previous record set by Danish sailing veteran Paul Elvstrom, who won four gold medals between 1948 and 1960, three of them in his own Finn dinghy.

"You have to say he is the greatest sailor in the world now," said New Zealand's Dan Slater, who competed against Ainslie in Sunday's medal race in the British sailor's home waters off Weymouth and Portland and has battled with him on sailing circuit for the past 20 years.

The world of sailing has changed dramatically since Elvstrom, 84, won his last medal in 1960 and Ainslie is the face of advertising campaigns for sponsors including JPMorgan Asset Management, Volvo and British Airways.

Asked what it felt like to be the greatest sailor ever, Ainslie said he didn't think it would ever sink in.

"It's an amazing thing. You think what Paul Elvstrom did all those years ago, he revolutionised sailing, it was an amazing feat," Ainslie said when he came ashore following his final race.

He showed his human side by vaulting the barriers and grabbing his nephew and sister who came to greet him.

Money has flowed into Ainslie's campaign, enabling him to spend more than his rivals on developing high-tech sails and equipment for his boat and drawing together a formidable support team, a factor his rivals point to as important to his success.

RED MIST

Mark Andrews, who is one of the team of four world-class British sailors who has spent hours sparring with Ainslie in preparation for the 2012 Olympics, describes the "red mist" that at times envelops his training partner.

One such rush of blood landed Ainslie in trouble last year when he was disqualified at the World Championships in Perth, Australia for boarding a media boat he felt had impeded his sailing and remonstrating with its crew.

Photographers covering the Games in Weymouth and Portland on the south coast of England joked about erecting razor wire on the media boats, but the drivers had been drilled intensively and kept at a safe distance from the British sailor.

The incident does not appear to have damaged brand Ainslie. He maintained the full support of his sponsors and was able to bounce back and win his place representing Britain in the Finn, beating off fierce competition from Giles Scott.

Ainslie's ability to engage naturally with anyone from young sailors seeking his autograph and a picture on the quayside to the great and good of the business world has ensured sponsors are queuing up to back him.

A long-term supporter, Paul Strzelecki, joint chief executive of sailing clothing maker Henri Lloyd, recalls how Ainslie rang him immediately after the Perth media boat incident to offer an abject apology.

As a three-time ISAF World Sailor of the Year, Ainslie's commercial appeal goes beyond his Olympic achievements. While he has yet to succeed in the high profile America's Cup, he is seen as a potential winner of the blue riband event.

A supreme tactician, Ainslie made his mark on his Olympic debut in 1996 by trying to upstage Robert Scheidt.

Ainslie had to settle for silver in the lighter Laser dinghy behind Scheidt 16 years ago, but the way he tried to lure the Brazilian into fouling in the final race showed his intent.

At 19 he became the youngest British Olympic sailing medallist. Four years later in Sydney after another memorable battle with Scheidt, he went one better and then took gold again at Athens in 2004 after switching to the heavier Finn boat.

Ainslie's ability to bounce back straight away from a bad race has stood him in good stead throughout his career, a characteristic he relied on again in Weymouth and Portland.

The London Olympics look set to be Ainslie's last, with the Briton having set out a long-term aim of challenging for the America's Cup after launching a new Ben Ainslie Racing team.

Ainslie, who has three previous America's Cup campaigns under his belt, will join holders Oracle Racing for the American team's title defence in 2013. (Additional reporting by Justin Palmer, Editing by Nigel Hunt)