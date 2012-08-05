Olympics-Sailing-UK's Ainslie lands fourth gold for record

WEYMOUTH, England Aug 5 Britain's Ben Ainslie
became the most successful Olympic sailor on Sunday, winning
gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking
fifth consecutive medal.
Sailing in perfect, sunny conditions on home waters off the
south coast of England, Ainslie added to his three golds and a
silver in successive Games by beating Danish sailor Jonas
Hogh-Christensen into the silver medal position on points.
Unfancied at the start of the Olympics, the Dane struggled
to find the winning form he has shown all week and failed in his
mission to defend the record of four golds held since 1960 by
fellow countryman Paul Elvstrom.
Ainslie's home crowd, packed onto the grassy slopes of the
Nothe fort immediately above the race course, cheered the
35-year-old Briton around the three-lap race.
(Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)