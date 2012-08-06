Olympics-Sailing-Australia's Slingsby leads Laser medal race

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 Four-time world
champion sailor Tom Slingsby led the medal race for gold in the
Laser sailing on Monday to fulfill an Olympic dream after 12
years of preparation.
The 27-year-old Australian was 14 points ahead of his
Cypriot challenger Pavlos Kontides as the two prepared to go
head to head in the final race over the tricky Nothe medal
course.
Kontides was assured of achieving his country's first
Olympic medal since Cyprus became an independent sporting nation
in 1987.
Slingsby's disappointment from the 2008 Beijing Games where
he finished 22nd was put behind him over the last week.
"I feel 10 times better. I lost my Olympic dream after China
and knew I didn't want that feeling again," he told reporters.
"This has been a long journey with 12 years of preparation."
Kontides sailed into his country's sporting history with a
21-point lead over third-placed Rasmus Myrgren of Sweden as they
entered the medal race.
The Swede was looking to achieve a second sailing medal for
his country after their gold medal in the Star class on Sunday.
Myrgren narrowly missed a medal in Beijing.
Breathing down Myrgren's neck only one point adrift was
Kontides' friend and sparring partner Tonci Stipanovic of
Croatia who slipped from third place after a poor final
qualifying race.
Slingsby's medal was Australia's first in the sailing events
so far after four classes were completed on Monday. Britain's
2008 gold medallist Paul Goodison suffering from a back injury
and was set to finish in sixth position.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)