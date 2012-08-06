UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Slingsby wins men's Laser gold

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 Four times world
champion Tom Slingsby won Olympic sailing men's Laser gold on
Monday, banishing the demons of his failure in Beijing in 2008
and succeeding after 12 years of preparation.
The Australian raced calmly to victory in the medal race on
the Nothe course, comfortably leaving his nearest rival Pavlos
Kontides of Cyprus well behind.
Kontides took silver and the honour of winning his country's
first ever medal at the Olympics after 25 years as an
independent sporting nation.
Rasmus Myrgren fought off the Croation challenge of Tonci
Stipanovic to win bronze and a second sailing medal for Sweden
following their gold in the Star class on Sunday.
There were emotional scenes as Slingsby's parents from
Australia celebrated their son's win watching from the heights
of the Nothe hill overlooking the course.
