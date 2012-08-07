Olympics-Men's sailing RS-X medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 The Netherlands' Dorian Van
Rijsselberghe won the Olympic gold medal in the men's sailing
RS-X competition on Tuesday. Britain's Nick Dempsey won the
silver and Poland's Przemek Miarczynski won the bronze.
Results Table
Results RS-X Men Medal Race
1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 2 points
2. Julien Bontemps (France) 4
3. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 6
4. Przemek Miarczynski (Poland) 8
5. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 10
6. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 12
7. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 14
8. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 16
9. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 18
10. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 20
Standings Men RS-X
1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 15 points
2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 41
3. Przemek Miarczynski (Poland) 60
4. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 64
5. Julien Bontemps (France) 70
6. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 77
7. Jon-Paul Tobin (New Zealand) 96
8. Zac Plavsic (Canada) 100
9. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 113
10. Richard Stauffacher (Switzerland) 127
11. Mariano Reutemann (Argentina) 116
12. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania) 120
13. Leung Ho Tsun (Hong Kong) 125
14. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 131
15. Lee Tae-Hoon (South Korea) 139
16. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 150
17. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 150
18. Wang Aichen (China) 153
19. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 155
20. Dmitry Polishchuk (Russia) 167